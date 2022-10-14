On October 14, Yonhap News Agency reported that according to the “September Automobile Industry Trends” released by the Ministry of Industry, Trade and Energy of Korea on the 14th, the export volume of automobiles in September was 192,863 units, a year-on-year increase of 27.5%. Ranked third in the month. The export value was 4.79 billion US dollars, a year-on-year increase of 34.7%, and the export volume and export value both achieved double-digit growth for three consecutive months. Production and local sales also achieved double-digit growth.

Source: official

The export value exceeded US$4 billion for three consecutive months, setting the second highest record in a single month, of which the proportion of environmentally friendly models increased significantly. The number of environmentally friendly vehicles exported was more than 48,000, a year-on-year increase of 39%, and the export value was 1.41 billion US dollars, a year-on-year increase of 35%. In particular, the export value to North America was 2.26 billion US dollars, a year-on-year increase of 70%. Exports of electric, hydrogen, and plug-in hybrid vehicles to the U.S. surged by more than 400 percent.

In the same period, the production of automobiles increased by 34.1% year-on-year to 307,721 units, showing an increase for 5 consecutive months. The crisis of automotive chip shortage has eased, and the increase in operating days has boosted production. GM, Ssangyong and Renault Korea boosted production by 84.3 percent, driven by strong overseas demand for SUV and pickup models and the effect of new vehicles. Hyundai and Kia also improved by 40 percent and 12.7 percent, respectively.

Last month’s domestic sales increased by 23.1% year-on-year to 140,242 units, a positive growth for two consecutive months. Among them, the sales volume of domestic cars in South Korea was 112,918 units, an increase of 23.7%, and the sales volume of imported cars was 27,324 units, an increase of 20.4%.

Eco-friendly vehicles accounted for 29.7% and 25.2% of domestic and exported vehicles, both hitting record highs. Local sales of environmentally friendly vehicles reached 41,585 units, a year-on-year increase of 36.7%, setting a new historical record. Sales of hybrid vehicles increased by 14.1%, electric vehicles increased by 95.4%, hydrogen vehicles increased by 15.3%, and plug-in hybrid vehicles decreased by 61.8%. Sales of electric vehicles in the first nine months have outpaced sales for the whole of last year.