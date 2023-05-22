Spalletti goodbye Naples: sabbatical year. Gasperini for De Laurentiis

Naples, the coach after Spalletti? Gasperini accelerates on Italian-Thiago Motta

Who will be the next coach of Napoli? With Luciano Spalletti the story is now in the credits and only the official thing is missing. And there are rumors Julian Nagelsmann? The German coach has a 10 million clause with Bayern Munich (he was sacked in March, but contract until 2026) which complicates the plans. Luis Enrique has the right international profile, charisma and idea of ​​spectacular football and is free on the market (after being close to Chelsea who then chose Pchettino). Antonio Conte it’s a fascinating idea, but one that hasn’t really taken off yet. I like it alot Vincenzo Italian, who has the right profile: an emerging coach, he has a type of football close to that of Spalletti which would make the transition from one coach to another easier. And like him, high on the list is Thiago Motta who did well in Bologna and was at Inter for months before Simone Inzaghi canceled any hypothesis of farewell to the Nerazzurri on the pitch. But beware of an old dot of Aurelio De Laurentiis: Giampiero Gasperini (he was one step away from Naples in 2011 in place of Walter Mazzarri). The work done at the helm of Atalanta over the years has been amazing, but today Gasp probably needs a change of scenery: a 4 million two-year deal would be ready for him (and at that point Ivan Juric towards the Goddess). And Naples is looking for a coach who will warm up the square, give the team a ‘European’ game in view not only of a confirmation in the league, but also of an ambitious season in the Champions League after elimination in the quarter-finals with Milan this year which perhaps it hasn’t completely gone down in the shadow of Vesuvius (especially considering that Inter are now in the final against City after taking 20 league points). The Palladino idea is more secluded (if he leaves Monza, there is Juventus)the track that leads to Argentina a Marcelo Gallardo of River Plate (an Argentinian on the bench at Maradona…) or on the return of Rafa Benitez (excellent feeling with De Laurentiis). And then there is a sensational voice, launched by Sandro Sabatini of Mediaset: “Diego Simeone. I am convinced of it even if no one is mentioning it”. But right now it is the Gasperini trio, Italian, Thoago Motta in the front row.

Spalletti-Naples goodbye, there’s no official announcement

The story between Luciano Spalletti and Napoli is over. Only the official is missing and it now seems clear that a twist with a happy ending is unlikely. The Tuscan coach reiterated the thought of him even after Inter’s victory: “The speech is now defined and you don’t change your mind every day,” he said at the press conference. Emphasizing that the decision to break with the club led by Aurelio De Laurentiis was not born in the post-scudetto hours: “It is a discourse that comes from afar, staying inside at work from morning to night one matures stuff because there is this show to be exhibited every time. If you are not convinced that you are giving it everything this square deserves, it is right to think about it. You reason, you come to a conclusion and then you go straight. It’s not like it rained on us…”. Words that reinforce what he had said on the eve of the match against Inter: “Do the fans want me to stay? You don’t have to hide behind them. Society will tell, we said it at dinner a week ago. Needless to keep making water, little fire, little fire. Everything was said a week ago at dinner”

Spalletti-Juventus with Giuntoli? Luciano towards the sabbatical year

The future of Luciano Spalletti? There are those who have already put him on the Juventus bench with Giuntoli as Juventus manager (but among other things, the current Napoli director has not yet been released by De Laurentiis…). But, as Sky reports, “at the moment the Italian champion coach has a two-year contract worth 2.8 million per season (with a Scudetto prize of 500,000 euros) and a renewal option until 2024 exercised by De Laurentiis in recent weeks : in case of resignation, this clause would prevent Spalletti from coaching next season.” Unless a consensual divorce agreement is reached with Napoli. In short, at the moment, barring new twists, Luciano Spalletti’s future leads to a sabbatical year in his Tuscan countryside.

This is for those who wrote today that Spalletti did not want to take a photo with Prince Charles of Bourbon and De Laurentiis. Shortly after, Napoli-Inter took place and the coach had to go back to the locker room! pic.twitter.com/0EUhqZZdU8 — Official SSC Napoli (@sscnapoli) May 22, 2023

