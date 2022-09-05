Home Business Starace (CEO of Enel): it is necessary to limit the volatility of the TTF. Additional negative taxation (analysts)
Starace (CEO of Enel): it is necessary to limit the volatility of the TTF. Additional negative taxation (analysts)

Il Sole24Ore reports the indications of the CEO of Enel (Starace) according to which one of the most effective intervention measures on the energy issue would be that of a cap on the volatility of the TTF, the main index of anchoring gas procurement contracts, which does not moreover, at current market conditions, it represents an index with sufficient market liquidity, thus requiring a price cap for trading, as Equita writes.

On the subject of extra-profit taxation, on the other hand, the possibility of confirming transactions with VAT balances as a taxable basis for further taxation is envisaged, but with corrective measures to eliminate some defects in the law. In recent days there was also talk of a possible additional IRAP with the aim of not generating further budget variances. Further taxation, conclude the analysts of the Milanese SIM, are negative for the sector as a whole in terms of regulatory risk.

