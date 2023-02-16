Share to WeChat Open WeChat, click “Discovery” at the bottom,

China Business News 2023-02-16 12:38:01 Editor in charge: Hao Yunying

In January, the foreign-related balance of trade in goods had a surplus of US$38.7 billion, a month-on-month increase of 9%, which was at a historical high; the net inflow of foreign direct investment funds remained relatively stable. As my country optimizes epidemic prevention and control measures, the effects of various policies and measures to stabilize growth are gradually emerging, and the economic stabilization and recovery trend has been further consolidated. Foreign capital actively participated in the domestic stock market. In January, the net purchase of domestic stocks was 27.7 billion US dollars, a record high in a single month.

State Administration of Foreign Exchange: Foreign capital net purchases in January hit a record high of US$27.7 billion in a single month