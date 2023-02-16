Home Business State Administration of Foreign Exchange: Foreign capital net purchases in January hit a record high of US$27.7 billion in a single month
Business

State Administration of Foreign Exchange: Foreign capital net purchases in January hit a record high of US$27.7 billion in a single month

by admin
State Administration of Foreign Exchange: Foreign capital net purchases in January hit a record high of US$27.7 billion in a single month

Share to WeChat

Open WeChat, click “Discovery” at the bottom,
Use “scan” to share the webpage to Moments.

China Business News 2023-02-16 12:38:01

Editor in charge: Hao Yunying

In January, the foreign-related balance of trade in goods had a surplus of US$38.7 billion, a month-on-month increase of 9%, which was at a historical high; the net inflow of foreign direct investment funds remained relatively stable. As my country optimizes epidemic prevention and control measures, the effects of various policies and measures to stabilize growth are gradually emerging, and the economic stabilization and recovery trend has been further consolidated. Foreign capital actively participated in the domestic stock market. In January, the net purchase of domestic stocks was 27.7 billion US dollars, a record high in a single month.

State Administration of Foreign Exchange: Foreign capital net purchases in January hit a record high of US$27.7 billion in a single month

In January, the foreign-related balance of trade in goods had a surplus of US$38.7 billion, a month-on-month increase of 9%, which was at a historical high; the net inflow of foreign direct investment funds remained relatively stable. As my country optimizes epidemic prevention and control measures, the effects of various policies and measures to stabilize growth are gradually emerging, and the economic stabilization and recovery trend has been further consolidated. Foreign capital actively participated in the domestic stock market. In January, the net purchase of domestic stocks was 27.7 billion US dollars, a record high in a single month.

This content is original by China Business News, and the copyright belongs to China Business News. Without the written authorization of China Business News, it may not be used in any way, including reprinting, excerpting, duplicating or mirroring. Yicai reserves the right to pursue the legal responsibility of the infringer. For authorization, please contact the copyright department of Yicai: 021-22002972 or 021-22002335; [email protected]

See also  Coal production is difficult to meet demand, pit coal prices rose by more than 10% in a single month

You may also like

Milan and Rome, bad air quality trigger the...

Press release from the Gedi Group Coordination Board:...

Resolution 30 of 01/23/2023 – Appointment of consultancy...

Superbonus, the government: “Stop transferring tax credits and...

Berlusconi acquitted does not untie the knots. The...

MEF, new 30-year BTP issued for 5 billion:...

Opinions and Reviews of the Policy

Polls started, everything changes. Three run and two...

Piazza Affari (+1.2%) pink jersey in Europe with...

Stock exchanges, Europe resists US data. Milan closes...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy