The port of Gioia Tauro pays state fees in installments to meet port operators in a difficult phase of the global economic situation. The Port System Authority of the southern Tyrrhenian and Ionian Seas, led by President Andrea Agostinelli, has approved the regulation for the installment of state-owned maritime fees for the year 2023, in the internal ports of its district (Gioia Tauro – Crotone – Corigliano Calabro – Vibo Valentia Marina – Taureana of Palmi).

The fee is updated annually by the Ministry of Infrastructure and Transport on the basis of an Istat parameter which defines the minimum reference entity, following the trend of inflation. Considering that the minimum fee indicated by the ministry foresees an increase of 25.15% for 2023 compared to the previous year, the institution has adopted a measure to support the sector with respect to any economic difficulties.

Skyrocketing fees

In practice, explains a note, “with decree number 321 of 12/30/2022, published in the Official Gazette of 2/7/2023, the Ministry of Infrastructure set the adjustment of the concession fees at +25.15%. maritime state property or the updating of the same for the year 2023”.

As a consequence of this, the note continues, “data in hand, the minimum state fee for the current year will amount to 3,377.50 euros, thus determining the highest increase ever”.

Staggered payments

The state-owned area of ​​the Gioia Tauro port of call has activated the administrative procedure for the request for the installment of the fee, through the one-stop administrative office (Sua), allowing the state-owned maritime concessionaires to make staggered payments over the course of the reference year.