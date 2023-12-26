State-owned Assets Supervision and Administration Commission: In 2024, the efficiency of central enterprises will steadily increase, and total profits, net profits and net profits attributable to the parent company will grow collaboratively.

The State-owned Assets Supervision and Administration Commission of the State Council recently convened a meeting of heads of central enterprises on December 25 to 26. The purpose of the meeting was to fully implement the spirit of the 20th National Congress of the Party and the Central Economic Work Conference, summarize the work of state-owned central enterprises in 2023, and study and deploy key tasks for 2024.

Zhang Yuzhuo, Secretary and Director of the Party Committee of the State-owned Assets Supervision and Administration Commission of the State Council, attended the meeting and delivered a speech. He emphasized the need to deepen the implementation of General Secretary Xi Jinping’s important exposition on the reform and development of state-owned enterprises and party building. The meeting also highlighted the significance of implementing the deployment requirements of the Party Central Committee and the State Council leaders.

The meeting discussed several important aspects of state-owned central enterprises. It detailed the progress made in 2023, such as the increase in total profit to 2.4 trillion yuan, the growth in cumulative investment in fixed assets, and the significant increase in R&D investment. It also emphasized the need to concentrate on strategic emerging industries and future industries and strengthen the party’s supervision of state-owned central enterprises.

In looking ahead to 2024, the meeting outlined key tasks for state-owned central enterprises. These tasks include focusing on improving quality and efficiency, enhancing scientific and technological innovation, and promoting layout optimization and structural adjustment. The meeting also underscored the importance of deepening the reform of state-owned assets and state-owned enterprises, enhancing strategic support and underpinning capabilities, and preventing and defusing major risks.

The meeting emphasized the need to uphold and strengthen the party’s overall leadership over the work of state-owned central enterprises. It also stressed the importance of inspections and rectifications to consolidate political responsibilities for party management and improve the comprehensive and strict party governance system.

Additionally, the meeting highlighted the importance of ensuring warmth and supply for the winter and next spring, tightening the responsibilities for safe production, and stabilizing petitions.

Representatives from six enterprises, including Ordnance Equipment Group, China National Aviation Development Corporation, and China Resources Group, made exchange speeches at the meeting. The Secretary-General and Deputy Secretary-General of the State-owned Assets Supervision and Administration Commission of the State Council, as well as other responsible comrades from relevant units of central and state agencies, attended the meeting.

Overall, the meeting served as a platform to review the progress of state-owned central enterprises in 2023 and set the agenda for key tasks in 2024, reflecting the government’s commitment to strengthening and improving the performance of central enterprises.

