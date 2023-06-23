[Steady growth and strong confidence in development]An important step in the ecological development of Hunan’s domestic operating system- Huasheng Online

Hunan ORA Ecological Innovation Center was completed and put into use

An important step in the ecological development of domestic operating systems in our province

Huasheng Online, June 22 (all-media reporter Wang Han) On the 20th, Hunan Ola Ecological Innovation Center was opened in Xiangjiang New District, Hunan, marking an important step in the ecological development of domestic operating systems in our province, and a solid foundation for the construction of digital Hunan . At the same time, the Hunan ORA Technology Innovation and Industry Development Alliance, which is composed of 32 enterprises, universities and scientific research institutes, was awarded a license to establish, aiming at collaborative innovation and promoting the development of “production, education, research and application” of the high computing industry in our province.

As the cornerstone of national information security, the independent open source software ecosystem is the key to software technology development and industrial innovation. openEuler is an open source operating system that is oriented to server, cloud, edge, embedded and other equipment forms and supports all scenarios of digital infrastructure. With a cumulative installed capacity of more than 3 million sets, it is the mainstream information infrastructure operating system in China.

As a public service platform for the Euler industry, Hunan Euler Ecological Innovation Center was jointly established by the Management Committee of Xiangjiang New Area, Hunan Kirin Xin’an Technology Co., Ltd. and Huawei. Based on the advantages of the openEuler operating system in diverse computing power and full-scenario coverage, the Hunan OpenEuler Ecological Innovation Center integrates production, learning, research, and application forces to provide technology joint creation, adaptation migration, industry expansion, Industry innovation and other services. At the same time, through the six major service platform systems of ecological construction, technology evaluation, industrial agglomeration, technological innovation, talent training and industry innovation, it will help the construction of the digital infrastructure base in our province and create a highland for ecological innovation and development in the central region.

It is understood that the Hunan Ola Ecological Innovation Center has gradually established a complete ecological empowerment system, and has successively served national important projects such as the State Grid, China Southern Power Grid, Shenzhou Spacecraft, Beidou Networking, and China Mobile, and has specifically participated in and been responsible for multiple operating systems The migration project provides strong support for the construction of Xinchuang security and application innovation.

