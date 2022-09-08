Home Business Stellantis: 4 electric Jeep models by 2025
The Jeep brand, which belongs to the Stellantis group, will launch four fully electric SUVs on the market by 2025, including the two new models, the Jeep Recon, a zero-emission vehicle its best designer calls a “brother” of the popular Wrangler. , will go on sale in the United States in 2024 and the Jeep Avenger, a compact electric SUV designed to navigate tight urban spaces, will enter the European market next year.

The Wagoneer S, an all-electric version of luxury The resurrected three-row Jeep SUV will also be available in 2020 in 2024.

While General Motors Co. delivered the first Hummer electric vehicles in late 2021 and Ford Motor Co. launched the battery-powered Mustang Mach-E the same year, Stellantis has been slower in offering fully electric vehicles.

