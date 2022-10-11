Revenues of two billion by 2030, 80% of raw materials saved and a 50% cut in energy consumption. The acceleration of Stellantis in the direction of the circular economy, key to achieving zero emissions in 2038 and supporting the electricity shift, is at the heart of the strategic plan Dare Forward: the goal is to extend the life of vehicles and their components and bring them back to the production cycle once they reach the end of their life. And, explains the senior vice-president with responsibility for the circular economy Alison Jones, “our commitment is to build a sustainable business capable of generating profits and to make electric cars more accessible at the price level, one of the great challenges of the transition. “.

It is a model destined to profoundly change production, the work of sellers and consumer habits. And for Mirafiori – chosen as the European hub of the circular economy where, in essence, from 2023, vehicles will be dismantled and refurbished – it is a chance that also means the possibility of building new industries and generating innovation: “The plan for circular economy provides for a shortening of logistics and greater involvement of local partners – explains Jones -. We expect their skills to be used in Turin to help us in this new process. The collaboration with the Polytechnic will also serve as a stimulus for this to happen ».

In essence, the challenge is that of a re-skilling process already accelerated within Stellantis and which will now inevitably involve the entire supply chain. The strategy runs along the 4 Rs of remanufactoring, repair, reuse and recycle. The numbers of activities that have already taken off are starting to grow: to date 12,000 components on 40 production lines are subjected to re-machining processes, worn parts are repaired and reassembled on vehicles and in twenty-one factories around the world the process involves electric cars, 4 million and a half of components taken from end-of-stroke vehicles are stored and sold in 155 countries and in six months one million pieces have been collected.