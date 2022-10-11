Home Business Stellantis accelerates on the circular economy: 2 billion in revenues by 2030
Business

Stellantis accelerates on the circular economy: 2 billion in revenues by 2030

by admin
Stellantis accelerates on the circular economy: 2 billion in revenues by 2030

Revenues of two billion by 2030, 80% of raw materials saved and a 50% cut in energy consumption. The acceleration of Stellantis in the direction of the circular economy, key to achieving zero emissions in 2038 and supporting the electricity shift, is at the heart of the strategic plan Dare Forward: the goal is to extend the life of vehicles and their components and bring them back to the production cycle once they reach the end of their life. And, explains the senior vice-president with responsibility for the circular economy Alison Jones, “our commitment is to build a sustainable business capable of generating profits and to make electric cars more accessible at the price level, one of the great challenges of the transition. “.
It is a model destined to profoundly change production, the work of sellers and consumer habits. And for Mirafiori – chosen as the European hub of the circular economy where, in essence, from 2023, vehicles will be dismantled and refurbished – it is a chance that also means the possibility of building new industries and generating innovation: “The plan for circular economy provides for a shortening of logistics and greater involvement of local partners – explains Jones -. We expect their skills to be used in Turin to help us in this new process. The collaboration with the Polytechnic will also serve as a stimulus for this to happen ».

In essence, the challenge is that of a re-skilling process already accelerated within Stellantis and which will now inevitably involve the entire supply chain. The strategy runs along the 4 Rs of remanufactoring, repair, reuse and recycle. The numbers of activities that have already taken off are starting to grow: to date 12,000 components on 40 production lines are subjected to re-machining processes, worn parts are repaired and reassembled on vehicles and in twenty-one factories around the world the process involves electric cars, 4 million and a half of components taken from end-of-stroke vehicles are stored and sold in 155 countries and in six months one million pieces have been collected.

See also  JA Solar: The company purchases rolled photovoltaic glass for modules from Flat, but does not involve cell procurement | Daily Economic News

You may also like

Ftse Mib closes in trouble, a bad day...

Honda CB750 Hornet, how is the new sports...

Stock index futures fluctuated in a narrow range,...

The IMF sees Italy’s economic growth in 2023...

Wall Street still flounders, Treasury yield over 4%...

Unifying the charging interface may cost Apple tens...

Pininfarina, the interview with CEO Silvio Angori

Hong Kong stocks close: Hang Seng Index falls...

American Airlines revises revenue outlook upwards beyond pre-Covid...

What Cingolani said about gas in Italy for...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy