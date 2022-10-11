The Rossoneri beat the Blues in the second half with a brace from Alesi and a goal from Longhi, in the midfield of Webster

He suffers, fights and wins in the final, putting a foot and a half in the second round and offering himself as an example for the greatest. Milan’s Primavera beat Chelsea 3-1, indicating the way forward for the boys from Pioli. He does so after 90 minutes of heart and soul, with the English giving up only in the last minutes after having attacked Nava’s door en masse – given the need to obtain the first success in the Youth League – and after having found the equal. The Blues fall for the second time in the tournament and remain in last place in a group that sees the Rossoneri in the lead at an altitude of 8. Behind them Dinamo Zagreb (6) and Salzburg (5), that is the next opponents. The next round is still to be played, but Abate’s team – still unbeaten – sees the goal ever closer.

Joy and mockery — And the Rossoneri coach is the protagonist of the day, because the victory comes from his choices. He is the one to deploy to the left of the Alesi trident, driver with his brace, hitherto often held on the bench by the irrepressible Chaka Traoré, who this time instead will enter the half hour of the first half in place of the injured Lazetic. The goal of the AC Milan advantage therefore bears the signature of the number 7, who in the 63rd minute is the fastest of all in slinging on the ball rejected by Curd following El Hilali’s right-footed shot. A goal celebrated with joy and anger, because Chelsea up to that moment had created many problems with the attempts of Castledine, Thomas and Webster. The latter, in the 84th minute, evened the score just when everything seemed done for the hosts. Simic’s indecision is fatal, with the defender touching the ball with his arm in contrast to Runham. Van Driessche has no doubts and points to the spot, where the English midfielder is perfect, displacing Nava. See also Milan-Chelsea, Pioli's five moves to stop the Blues

Lion final — But it is there that all the character of this Milan comes out, which did not start well in the league (4 defeats in 7 games) but never lost in Europe. Abate immediately makes a double substitution, outside Bartesaghi and captain El Hilali and inside Bozzolan and Longhi. A minute later, a great action by the left winger, who does the whole band in speed and – once he reaches the opponent’s area – starts a cross-shot on which Longhi rushes into a slip. 2-1 Milan, but that doesn’t stop there. Because in the 90th minute, with Chelsea now on the mat and one step away from elimination, Chaka Traoré from the middle of the field serves a beautiful ball in depth to Alesi, who enters the penalty area and makes Curd dry with a cross shot at the far post . Game, set and match. Now the last two efforts to celebrate the first big goal of the season and also turn in the championship.

October 11, 2022

