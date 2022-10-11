Home News Covid in Fvg: 1,947 new infections and 4 deaths, 12 hospitalizations in intensive care
Covid in Fvg: 1,947 new infections and 4 deaths, 12 hospitalizations in intensive care

UDINE. In Friuli Venezia Giulia there are 1,947 new cases of coronavirus positivity registered on Tuesday 11 October, with the regional bulletin also recording 4 deaths.

In total, 9,538 tests and swabs were performed. In detail, 166 new infections were detected on 2,469 molecular swabs, while 1,781 cases emerged from the 7,069 rapid antigenic tests performed.

There are 12 people admitted to intensive care while patients hospitalized in other departments are 241.

Today there are four deaths: two in Trieste and two in Udine. The total number of people who have died since the beginning of the pandemic rises to 5,458, with the following territorial subdivision: 1,375 in Trieste, 2,543 in Udine, 1,043 in Pordenone and 497 in Gorizia.

Since the beginning of the pandemic in Friuli Venezia Giulia, a total of 506,235 people have been positive.

