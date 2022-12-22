Listen to the audio version of the article

Stellantis has today finalized the acquisition of aiMotive, a company active in the development of advanced solutions for artificial intelligence and autonomous driving software.

aiMotive will operate as a subsidiary of Stellantis, maintaining its operational autonomy. Founder László Kishonti will retain his position as CEO. The company will also continue to market aiSim, aiData and aiWare, offering its technology solutions in these essential areas to third party customers.

Stellantis will create a Board of Directors to monitor aiMotive and to preserve its start-up logic committed to the development of rapid innovation solutions.

The transaction is intended to enhance Stellantis’ core self-driving and artificial intelligence technology, expand its global talent pool and enhance medium-term development of the new STLA AutoDrive platform.

The range of aiMotive technological products, reads a note, is divided into four key areas, in the artificial intelligence and autonomous driving sector: aiDrive, a stack with integrated software for autonomous driving; aiData, operations based on artificial intelligence and data tooling; aiWare, expertise and intellectual property for silicon microchips; aiSim, software simulation for the development of autonomous driving.