Alfa Romeo drives fast on the road to relaunch. The iconic brand of the Stellantis group achieved the economic result of the entire 2021 in the first half of this year and will strengthen it thanks to the Tonale. This was said by Jean-Philippe Imparato, CEO of Alfa Romeo, in a meeting with the Italian press. «We have finally made the Pomigliano and Cassino plants competitive. They must be able to resist in a world under tension – he explains – To consolidate the product plan and make models in Italy, factories must be competitive, they must be able to reduce costs. We have to show that we are resilient, capable of resisting in a world under tension ».

The manager adds that between October and November Pomigliano will work 100% on one shift, but it is not yet known if he will move to two shifts. For the Tonale, orders are between 12 and 13,000 units, and 13,000 units should be exceeded by the end of the month: 70% of buyers were not first Alfa Romeo customers.

Meanwhile, the Alfisti will have to wait until March 2024 to see the new “B-Suv”, the small crossover, unveiled. It is known that it will be produced in Tychy and that it will share the same platform with the Fiat and Jeep twins. With a new certainty: but it will not be called Brenner as it has been rumored for several months. “We are reflecting on the naming strategy – explains Imparato – We have the name in mind: it will be something very respectful of the history of Alfa”.

Another model, the E-segment SUV, will arrive in 2027. It will be developed in the United States, specifically designed to meet the demands of global consumers, starting with North American ones. «A part of the team will go to work in the US to develop a model that will arrive in 2027 for Europe, America and Asia – insists Imparato – Developing it does not mean that it will also be industrialized in the US. It will not be a classic SUV ». The reaffirmed intention is to focus on the two Italian plants of Cassino and Pomigliano.

Finally, the announcement, linked to the Alfa Romeo’s role in Formula 1. “Today we signed the renewal letter of the partnership with Sauber for 2023 – says Imparato – Formula 1 is linked to Alfa Romeo’s DNA, our history and research. of excellence. We leave with Sauber for a common adventure, they will receive our letter tomorrow. One day we could even leave the world of Formula 1, not now ».

