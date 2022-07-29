“On the new journey of building a modern socialist country in an all-round way and marching towards the second centenary goal, the whole party must hold high the great banner of socialism with Chinese characteristics, adhere to the guidance of the latest achievements in the modernization of Marxism in China, and strengthen the society with Chinese characteristics. Self-confidence in the path of doctrine, self-confidence in theory, self-confidence in system, self-confidence in culture, and unswervingly advance the historical process of the great rejuvenation of the Chinese nation.”

From July 26th to 27th, the seminar on “Learning the spirit of General Secretary Xi Jinping’s important speech and welcoming the Party’s 20th National Congress” was held in Beijing. General Secretary Xi Jinping delivered a very important speech, from the party and the country. Starting from the strategic overall situation of career development, he scientifically analyzed the current international and domestic situation, profoundly expounded the great changes in the past five years of work and the 10 years of the new era, and profoundly explained the major theoretical and practical issues of upholding and developing socialism with Chinese characteristics in the new era. It profoundly clarified the major policies and action plans for the development of the Party and the country in the coming period, and greatly encouraged and mobilized the whole Party and the people of all ethnic groups in the country under the strong leadership of the Party Central Committee. A new chapter in building a modern socialist country.

The upcoming 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China is a very important conference held at a critical moment in the new journey of building a socialist modernized country in an all-round way. The major policies are related to the future of the party and the country, the future and destiny of socialism with Chinese characteristics, and the great rejuvenation of the Chinese nation. General Secretary Xi Jinping’s important speech is high-level, grand vision, rich in connotation, and profound in thought. The whole article shines with the brilliance of Marxist thought. It has a strong political, theoretical and instructive nature. political, ideological and theoretical basis.

Since the 18th National Congress of the Communist Party of China, socialism with Chinese characteristics has entered a new era. Over the past 10 years, the risk challenges we have encountered have been turbulent, sometimes even stormy, and various risk challenges have come one after another with unprecedented complexity and severity. The CPC Central Committee with Comrade Xi Jinping at its core will make overall plans to grasp the overall strategic situation of the great rejuvenation of the Chinese nation and the great changes unseen in the world in a century. Great cause, great dream, united and led the whole party and the people of all ethnic groups to forge ahead, created the great achievements of socialism with Chinese characteristics in the new era, demonstrated the strong vitality of socialism with Chinese characteristics, and provided more opportunities for the realization of the great rejuvenation of the Chinese nation. For a perfect system guarantee, a more solid material foundation, and a more active spiritual force. The most fundamental reason for the historic achievements and historic changes in the cause of the Party and the country is that General Secretary Xi Jinping is the core of the Party Central Committee and the core of the whole Party at the helm, and it is guided by the scientific guidance of Xi Jinping Thought on Socialism with Chinese Characteristics for a New Era.

The flag guides the direction, the direction determines the road, and the road determines the destiny. In its century-long struggle, the Party has always insisted on starting from my country’s national conditions and exploring and forming the correct path that is in line with China‘s reality. Socialism with Chinese characteristics has been the theme of all the theory and practice of the party since the reform and opening up, and it is the fundamental achievement that the party and the people have made through untold hardships and great cost. In the magnificent practice, the party united and led the people to uphold and develop socialism with Chinese characteristics, promoted the coordinated development of material civilization, political civilization, spiritual civilization, social civilization, and ecological civilization, successfully walked out of the Chinese-style modernization path, and created a new human civilization. form. Facts eloquently prove that socialism with Chinese characteristics is the dialectical unity of the theoretical logic of scientific socialism and the historical logic of Chinese social development. The only way to the great rejuvenation of the Chinese nation. History has and will continue to prove that only socialism can save China, only socialism with Chinese characteristics can develop China, and only by upholding and developing socialism with Chinese characteristics can the great rejuvenation of the Chinese nation be realized.

At present, the world is undergoing profound changes unseen in a century, and the evolution of the world, the changes of the times, and the changes of history are more obvious. We are well aware that the great rejuvenation of the Chinese nation cannot be achieved easily and by beating gongs and drums. We must have the courage to wage a great struggle with many new historical characteristics, and be prepared to make even more arduous and arduous efforts. In order to realize the party’s historical mission in the new era in a new historical position, the most fundamental thing is to hold high the great banner of socialism with Chinese characteristics. Socialism with Chinese characteristics is not only a great cause that we must continuously advance, but also a fundamental guarantee for us to open up the future. On the way forward, as long as we hold high the great banner of socialism with Chinese characteristics and unswervingly follow the path of socialism with Chinese characteristics, we will be able to continuously realize the people’s yearning for a better life and continue to promote common prosperity for all people.

General Secretary Xi Jinping pointed out profoundly: “Clearly declare what flag the party will hold on its new journey, what road it will take, what state of mind it will take, and what goal will it continue to move towards, and it will help unite and inspire the people of all ethnic groups in the country to seize Chinese characteristics. It is of great significance to strive for the new victory of socialism.” At present, it is necessary to study, publicize and implement the spirit of General Secretary Xi Jinping’s important speech as an important political task, unify thoughts and actions into the spirit of General Secretary Xi Jinping’s important speech, and do a good job in all aspects of the Party Central Committee. The implementation of the decision-making deployment. Let us unite more closely around the CPC Central Committee with Comrade Xi Jinping at its core, hold high the great banner of socialism with Chinese characteristics, adhere to the guidance of Xi Jinping Thought on Socialism with Chinese Characteristics for a New Era, deeply understand the decisive significance of the “two establishments”, and strengthen “Four Consciousness”, “Four Self-confidence”, “Two Maintenance”, firm confidence, forge ahead, welcome the victory of the Party’s 20th National Congress with practical actions, and continuously push forward the great cause of socialism with Chinese characteristics. !

Read more