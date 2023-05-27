Home » Stiglitz attacks the government on the Pnrr: “Prove you don’t know how to manage funds”
Stiglitz attacks the government on the Pnrr: “Prove you don’t know how to manage funds”

New criticisms of the Meloni government on the Pnrr. After the positions taken in recent days by the European Union and the International Monetary Fund, this time it is Nobel Prize winner in Economics Joseph Stiglitz who is speaking.

«In all honesty, I’m not fully aware of the details of the Italian economy – said the economist on the sidelines of his speech at the Trento Festival of Economics -. But I think one of the problems is that the current government seems to have shown a high level of incompetence in demonstrating that it is capable of managing the funds that Europe has provided.

Then the US professor explained why in his opinion the implementation of the Pnrr is essential for the good health of the Italian economy. «The expenses of the national recovery and resilience plan are very important for the fiscal stimulus, which will be important to counterbalance the effects of the tightening of monetary policy – clarified Stiglitz-. And continuing with this administrative incompetence, let alone anything else about government, will make a recession more likely.”

