STM flounders on the Ftse Mib, weak feedback from AMD and Samsung weigh

by admin

STM suffers today (-2.48% to 34.65 euros), the worst title of the Ftse Mib after AMD, leader together with Intel in the design of CPUs mainly used in PCs, published the preliminary turnover for the third quarter below expectations ($ 5.6bn, -16% vs consensus $ 6.7bn). Samsung, the main memory maker, also reported below expectations.

“The news confirms the trends of weak demand and destocking already highlighted by other companies exposed to the vertical of PCs (Intel, Micron, Nvidia) which had been among those who had benefited most from Covid and which is now normalizing”, comments Equita today. SIM.

Conversely, TSMC continues to report very strong data with 3Q turnover above expectations at NT $ 613bn (US $ 19.4bn) + 48% yoy

