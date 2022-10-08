Home News During the National Day, the retail sales of major business districts and key monitored commercial and trade enterprises in Chongqing’s consumer market boomed by 4.8% year-on-year_Chongqing Municipal People’s Government Network
During the National Day, Chongqing’s consumer market boomed in purchases and sales, and the retail sales of major business districts and key monitored commercial and trade enterprises increased by 4.8% year-on-year

Release time: 2022-10-08

During the National Day holiday in 2022, Chongqing’s consumption has increased significantly – the Municipal Commission of Commerce announced on October 7 that during the National Day holiday, Chongqing’s consumer market showed a good trend of booming purchases and sales, and the city’s main business districts and key monitoring business enterprises’ retail sales increased by 4.8% year-on-year %.

During the National Day holiday, the city continued to carry out a series of activities of “Love Chongqing”, which drove various districts, counties, large business circles, commercial blocks and market players to promote consumption through various forms and further release consumption potential.

For example, the Guanyinqiao business district in Jiangbei District held the National Day “Golden Autumn Shopping Festival” activity, and online and offline linkages with major shopping malls, professional stores, and delicious streets were carried out to carry out promotional activities. An increase of 13.8%; Shapingba District launched activities such as the Digital Currency Benefit Consumer Festival, car promotions, etc. Wangfujing Department Store, Chongbai Electrical Appliances and other merchants launched various discounts, and the sales of the whole district increased by 12.3% year-on-year; Nan’an District Changjiahui Shopping Park launched During the National Day “Offering Price”, Outlet Special Offers and other activities, the sales in this area increased by 5.5% year-on-year.

During the National Day holiday, local tours and surrounding tours in Chongqing are very popular. The data shows that the festival consumption market in various districts and counties is hot. Among them, Qijiang District, Chengkou County, Bishan District, and Liangping District have increased their consumption by 27.8%, 19.3%, 19% and 15.8% year-on-year respectively.

