Stock exchange and IPO, to attract SMEs more room for multiple voting

Stock exchange and IPO, to attract SMEs more room for multiple voting

Greater power to the core of corporate control for those who are not yet listed and are preparing to do so. The Government, with the launch of the IPO reform package announced in recent days, is ready to undermine one of the last taboos identified last year in the Green Paper on the competitiveness of financial markets to support growth. This is the multiple vote, currently envisaged for listed companies only through the formula of “increased” vote (art.127 quinquies of the TUF) which they can enjoy…

