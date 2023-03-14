The team coached by Sottil is preparing for the next championship match before the break. There is no good news: here’s why

Udinese continue to work in view of the next championship matches. We’re talking about a club that wants to keep winning and doesn’t want to stop after last Saturday’s victory against Empoli coached by Paolo Zanetti. It will not be easy to be able to replicate, given that the Rossoneri will arrive at the Dacia Arena, currently still the Italian Champions. It is essential for the club to try in every way to win this match in order to continue dreaming of a placement in Europe. At the same time it is also necessary to evaluate possible absences due to the bookings received during the last few matches. The watch list keep stretching. Here are the two new names.

Just today the sports judge took stock of the players who have taken a disqualification or who are officially entered into disqualification. Among these there are also two Juventus players and we are talking about two fundamental pivots for the team coached by Andrea Sottil. The first is the author of last week’s winning goal: Rodrigo Becao. The second, on the other hand, arrived on tiptoe and is taking permanent ownership in the center of the field: Password Lovric. The two players with the next yellow card will have to serve a one-match disqualification. However, they are not the only ones. Let’s go and see the other protagonists subject to disqualification.

There are four more — See also US First Lady Jill Biden diagnosed with new crown Philippines will increase vaccination points in schools | Biden | First Lady | Zimbabwe_Sina News Not only Sandi Lovric and Rodrigo Becao, but there are also other players who risk a one-day stoppage at the next penalty. The first is a very important lateral for the team: Destiny Udogie. I’m with him too Nehuen Perez and Wallace. Last but not least is Captain Roberto “El Tucu” Pereyra. Quickly changing the subject, don’t miss the latest in view of the next championship matches. Nesto finally returns to the group: his words <<<

