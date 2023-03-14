Dolomites Energy Trentino 79

The future LOVES Podgorica 76

(24-13, 49-28; 62-53)

Dolomiti Energia Trentino: Conti 2, Spagnolo 12, Forray 3, Flaccadori 16, Udom 5, Dell’Anna ne, Crawford 7, Ladurner, Grazulis 14, Atkins 11, Lockett 9. Coach Molin.

Buducnost LOVES Podgorica: Reynolds, Bell-Haynes 24, Atic 6, Kaba 7, Lecomte 4, Lazic, O’Brien 10, Ilic, Drobnjak 4, Popovic 3, Green 18. Coach Jovanovic.

The words of coach Lele Molin: «We played an excellent first half of the match on both sides of the pitch, then in the second half we lost pace and suffered from the Montenegrins’ energy and rebounds. But then in the last quarter we were good at responding to Buducnost’s baskets, and also a little lucky: but we earned it, it was a good team reaction to the defeat in Treviso. In the second half, our belief was a more mental than physical decline, but in the final we held our nerves».