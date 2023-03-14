Home Sports Molin: In the second half, the drop was more mental than physical, but we kept our nerves in the end
Sports

Molin: In the second half, the drop was more mental than physical, but we kept our nerves in the end

by admin
Molin: In the second half, the drop was more mental than physical, but we kept our nerves in the end

Dolomites Energy Trentino 79

The future LOVES Podgorica 76

(24-13, 49-28; 62-53)

Dolomiti Energia Trentino: Conti 2, Spagnolo 12, Forray 3, Flaccadori 16, Udom 5, Dell’Anna ne, Crawford 7, Ladurner, Grazulis 14, Atkins 11, Lockett 9. Coach Molin.

Buducnost LOVES Podgorica: Reynolds, Bell-Haynes 24, Atic 6, Kaba 7, Lecomte 4, Lazic, O’Brien 10, Ilic, Drobnjak 4, Popovic 3, Green 18. Coach Jovanovic.

The words of coach Lele Molin: «We played an excellent first half of the match on both sides of the pitch, then in the second half we lost pace and suffered from the Montenegrins’ energy and rebounds. But then in the last quarter we were good at responding to Buducnost’s baskets, and also a little lucky: but we earned it, it was a good team reaction to the defeat in Treviso. In the second half, our belief was a more mental than physical decline, but in the final we held our nerves».

See also  Iranian goalkeeper Niazmand, the World Cup prize for saving 20 prisoners

You may also like

Scattered considerations after Porto-Inter (0-0)

Li Meng announced to join the WNBA “overseas...

Champions League: Erling Haaland – “we were eaten...

Suspension Training: what it is and what its...

Erling Haaland scores five goals against Leipzig

Real Madrid vs Liverpool preview: Real Madrid welcomes...

Soccer player Beverly Ranger celebrates her 70th birthday

Juve, case of capital gains: the ‘second Covisoc...

Champions League: Haaland five-goal gala – Leipzig goes...

Champions League – Porto-Inter 0-0 report cards: Darmian...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy