(Il Sole 24 Ore Radiocor) – European stock exchanges little moved or weak, with the exception of Paris (CAC 40), which runs supported by luxury titles, after the publication of the first quarter sales recorded by the giant Lvmh. Apart from Paris, the FTSE MIB of Milan, the DAX 30 of Frankfurt, the AEX of Amsterdam and the IBEX 35 of Madrid are moving with the brakes on. Meanwhile, expectations are rising for the important US data on inflation calculated on household expenses, after yesterday it was announced that the consumer price index slowed down to +5% per year in March from +6% in February . However, Wall Street closed lower after the Federal Reserve minutes relating to the last meeting of the FOMC raised the specter of a possible slight recession in 2023. In Europe, meanwhile, it has emerged that in Germany annual inflation stood at 7.4% in March

Luxury in light after accounts Lvmh. Runs Moncler

Eyes on luxury stocks, after the French giant Lvmh posted first-quarter sales well above expectations. The title is the best in Paris and one of the best in the Stoxx600. At Piazza Affari, purchases of Moncler, Salvatore Ferragamo and Brunello Cucinelli.

At Piazza Affari sales on Enel

The shares of state-owned companies are under scrutiny, following the announcement of the list of appointments proposed by the Treasury. In particular, the market is cold on the indications of Flavio Cattaneo and Paolo Scaroni as CEO and president of Enel. Leonardo – Finmeccanica, on the other hand, rose, after the drop on the eve of the day, when the news had already spread that Roberto Cingolani would be indicated as CEO. Well Stmicroelectronics, after the indications given by the competitor Infineon Technologies. .

Weak dollar, euro just below 1.1

In terms of exchange rates, the euro is traded at 1.0987 dollars (closing at 1.0995 yesterday), after yesterday it had touched the threshold of 1.1, which has not happened since 5 April 2022. The currency is also worth 146 .42 yen (146.425), while the dollar/yen ratio is at 133.25 (133.23). Crude oil prices decrease: May’s WTI drops 0.2% to 83 dollars a barrel, Brent 0.29% to 87 dollars. Finally, gas in Amsterdam rose by 0.9% to 43.3 euros per megawatt hour.

Tokyo closed up on an uncertain session

Positive closure for the Tokyo Stock Exchange which recovered towards the end of the day. Initially, the Japanese market had in fact fallen in the footsteps of Wall Street, where the publication of the minutes of the last meeting of the US Federal Reserve (the Fed) had rekindled fears of a recession in the United States. However, the Tokyo Stock Exchange reversed course close to the end of the session, ending with a slight increase in the Nikkei index, equal to 0.26%, at 28,156 points. .