Stock exchanges, Europe opens in the red. Positive energy stocks

Declining opening for the main ones European stock exchanges: the acquisition of Swiss credit from Ubswith the support of Swiss central bankannounced yesterday, does not seem to reassure the markets, which are looking at the Federal Reserve’s next moves.

In the first exchanges a Frankfurt the Dax dropped 0.34% to 14,718.25 points, a London the FTSE 100 drops by 0.97% to 7,264.40 points, at Paris the Cac 40 is flat at +0.02% and 6,926.62 points ea Madrid the Ibex-35 dropped by 0.46% to 8,679.23 points. TO Business Square Ftse Mib was -2.05% at 24,973 points.

Bank stocks are in trouble, with Bpm -4.1%, Bper -4.8%, Intesa -2.6%, Unicredit -3.8%. Other financial companies are also down with Azimut -2.4%, Mediolanum -2.8%, Poste -3%. The energy stocks hold, with increases for Terna (+1.3%), Snam on +0.2%, such as Italgas, A2A +1.4%. Reductions for the rest of the price list with Stellantis -2%, Tim -3.3%.

Asian bags in red. Hong Kong at -3.19%

The Shanghai Stock Exchange closed with a loss of 0.48% to finish at 3,234.91 points. The Shenzhen index it lost 0.27% to end the session at 11,247.13 points. The reference index Hang Seng Hong Kong is currently down 3.19% on investor fears about the banking sector; HSBC collapses by 7.06%.

Subscribe to the newsletter

