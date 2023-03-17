MILANO – The European Stock Exchanges become weak after a positive opening, when they were reassured by the fact that – from the USA to Switzerland – the safety net extends over the banks overwhelmed by the liquidity crisis which relieves some pressure from the sector. Yesterday Credit Suisse rebounded after the National Bank stretched 50 billion francs to shore up its financial balance, while in the United States the bailout of First Republic, a regional bank that was in danger of collapsing after the Svb crash: eleven major US banks have come to the rescue with a check for 30 billion. Today, however, the Swiss institute is heavy again. Meanwhile, the data shows that the banks have withdrawn 165 billion dollars from the two support lines opened by the Federal Reserve, a sign of how the funding of institutions is under pressure. 153 billion arrived through the traditional discount window in the week ended 15 March, a record not reached even during the 2008 crisis (111 billion) and to this must be added 12 billion withdrawn from the new Bank Term Funding Program line launched on Sunday.

It was not enough to save the Silicon Valley Bank, which at the opening of the US financial day officially started the procedures for Chapter 11, the assisted bankruptcy for a supervised reorganization. The request was filed in a New York court and aims to “preserve value”. This can be read in a note, which specifies that Svb Financial Group is no longer affiliated with Silicon Valley Bank

After yesterday’s ECB decisions, the accusations of Deputy Prime Minister Matteo Salvini arrive: “The ECB’s choices are bankruptcy in Italy and in Europe and families and businesses are paying for them, Salvini does not say so but the facts say so”. And therefore: “We hope that Mrs. Lagarde will stop her augmentation fury otherwise it will become impossible for a company or a family to ask for a mortgage”.