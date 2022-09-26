







On September 26, 2022, stock index futures fluctuated downward, the main contract of CSI 300 stock index futures (IF) fell by 0.63%, the main contract of Shanghai 50 stock index futures (IH) fell by 0.74%, and the main contract of CSI 500 stock index futures (IC) fell by 0.74%. 1.34%, the main contract of CSI 1000 stock index futures (IM) fell 1.24%.

On September 26, the broader market opened lower all day and then rose and fell. The performance of the three major indexes was differentiated. The Shanghai Stock Exchange Index fell by more than 1%, and the ChiNext Index rose by nearly 1%.Ningde eraetc. GEM heavyweights performed strongly. On the disk, track stocks ushered in a rebound, led by heat pumps and TOPCON batteries.sunrise east、Wanhe Electric、DunAn environment、Dayuan PumpWaiting for the daily limit, but most of the track stocks rose and fell in the afternoon. Tourism hotel stocks soared,Huatian Hoteldaily limit,Zhongxin Tourismrose more than 8%. In terms of decline, cyclical stocks adjusted collectively, with oil and gas, coal and other sectors leading the decline.Bomaikodown,Zijin MiningOnce hit the limit,China Petroleumdown more than 5%. In general, stocks fell more and rose less, and nearly 4,000 stocks in the two cities fell. The turnover of the Shanghai and Shenzhen stock exchanges was 667.9 billion today, which was 300 million more than the previous trading day. In terms of sectors, sectors such as hotel tourism, heat pumps, TOPCON batteries, and integrated die-casting led the gains, while sectors such as oil and gas, precious metals, agriculture, and coal led the decline. As of the close, the Shanghai Composite Index fell 1.2%, the Shenzhen Component Index fell 0.4%, and the ChiNext Index rose 0.83%. The net purchase of northbound funds was 4.277 billion yuan throughout the day, of which the net purchase of Shanghai Stock Connect was 1.154 billion yuan, and the net purchase of Shenzhen Stock Connect was 3.123 billion yuan.

