







On January 5, 2023, stock index futures rose across the board. The main contract of Shanghai and Shenzhen 300 stock index futures (IF) rose by 2.04%, the main contract of SSE 50 stock index futures (IH) rose by 1.99%, and the main contract of CSI 500 stock index futures (IC) rose 1.13%, the main contract of China Securities 1000 stock index futures (IM) rose 1.32%.

On January 5, the market opened higher and moved higher throughout the day, and the ChiNext Index led the rise throughout the day.CATLIt rose more than 6%. The performance of the yellow and white time-sharing index is divided, and the weighted blue chips performed better. On the disk, liquor stocks collectively rose sharply,Gujing tribute wineThe daily limit is approaching a record high,Luzhou Laojiao、Wuliangyerose more than 5%,Kweichow MoutaiIt once stood at the 1,800 yuan mark during the session. Track stocks such as lithium batteries fluctuated and strengthened,Zhongyeda、Kodali、Desay SVWait for the daily limit of multiple stocks. Consumer electronics concept stocks rebounded,Goertek shares、Gome Communications、Swans Technologydaily limit. The performance of digital economy concept stocks is divided,Zhizhen Technology、COSCO Haikedaily limit,Infinitolimit down. On the downside, consumer stocks fell into a correction,Gui Faxiang、Michelle、Xinhua Department Store、black sesameWait for multiple stocks to drop. In general, individual stocks rose more and fell less, with more than 2,900 individual stocks in the two cities rising. The turnover of the Shanghai and Shenzhen stock markets today was 842.7 billion, which was 59 billion higher than that of the previous trading day. In terms of sectors, beverage manufacturing, integrated die-casting, TOPCON battery, CRO and other sectors led the increase, while retail, supply and marketing cooperatives, real estate, textile and other sectors led the decline. As of the close, the Shanghai Index rose 1.01%, the Shenzhen Component Index rose 2.13%, and the ChiNext Index rose 2.76%. The net purchase of northbound funds throughout the day was 12.753 billion yuan, of which the net purchase of Shanghai Stock Connect was 5.659 billion yuan, and the net purchase of Shenzhen Stock Connect was 7.095 billion yuan.

Editor in charge: Zhao Siyuan