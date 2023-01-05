Home Business Stock index futures rose across the board, IF main contract rose 2.04% | stock index futures_Sina Finance_Sina.com
Business

Stock index futures rose across the board, IF main contract rose 2.04% | stock index futures_Sina Finance_Sina.com

by admin
Stock index futures rose across the board, IF main contract rose 2.04% | stock index futures_Sina Finance_Sina.com



On January 5, 2023, stock index futures rose across the board. The main contract of Shanghai and Shenzhen 300 stock index futures (IF) rose by 2.04%, the main contract of SSE 50 stock index futures (IH) rose by 1.99%, and the main contract of CSI 500 stock index futures (IC) rose 1.13%, the main contract of China Securities 1000 stock index futures (IM) rose 1.32%.

On January 5, the market opened higher and moved higher throughout the day, and the ChiNext Index led the rise throughout the day.CATLIt rose more than 6%. The performance of the yellow and white time-sharing index is divided, and the weighted blue chips performed better. On the disk, liquor stocks collectively rose sharply,Gujing tribute wineThe daily limit is approaching a record high,Luzhou LaojiaoWuliangyerose more than 5%,Kweichow MoutaiIt once stood at the 1,800 yuan mark during the session. Track stocks such as lithium batteries fluctuated and strengthened,ZhongyedaKodaliDesay SVWait for the daily limit of multiple stocks. Consumer electronics concept stocks rebounded,Goertek sharesGome CommunicationsSwans Technologydaily limit. The performance of digital economy concept stocks is divided,Zhizhen TechnologyCOSCO Haikedaily limit,Infinitolimit down. On the downside, consumer stocks fell into a correction,Gui FaxiangMichelleXinhua Department Storeblack sesameWait for multiple stocks to drop. In general, individual stocks rose more and fell less, with more than 2,900 individual stocks in the two cities rising. The turnover of the Shanghai and Shenzhen stock markets today was 842.7 billion, which was 59 billion higher than that of the previous trading day. In terms of sectors, beverage manufacturing, integrated die-casting, TOPCON battery, CRO and other sectors led the increase, while retail, supply and marketing cooperatives, real estate, textile and other sectors led the decline. As of the close, the Shanghai Index rose 1.01%, the Shenzhen Component Index rose 2.13%, and the ChiNext Index rose 2.76%. The net purchase of northbound funds throughout the day was 12.753 billion yuan, of which the net purchase of Shanghai Stock Connect was 5.659 billion yuan, and the net purchase of Shenzhen Stock Connect was 7.095 billion yuan.

See also  Affected by weaker U.S. inflation, Shanghai Aluminum is expected to fluctuate strongly | U.S._Sina Finance_Sina.com

Opening a futures account on a large cooperative platform with Sina is safe, fast and guaranteed

Massive information, accurate interpretation, all in the Sina Finance APP

Editor in charge: Zhao Siyuan

You may also like

Today releases spy photos of BYD looking forward...

2023 according to Equita: still delisting but also...

Minute Fed: flexibility on rates, increase both gradually

Gold Asian Market: Gold hits 7-month high, Fed...

Stock markets cautious after Fed minutes, eyes on...

OnePlus launches 100W dual-port charger for the first...

Germany: exports -0.3% and imports -3.3% in November

10 liters in good shape! ROG releases the...

Ces 2023, BMW Dee makes its debut: the...

Lange’s futures afternoon report: futures rise first and...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy