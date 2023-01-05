ROME – Technically, the sovereign leaders will be present only in a personal capacity. In fact, the protocol of the Holy See does not provide for an official list of the heads of state and government admitted to participate for the funeral of the Pope emeritus, with the exception of the Italian and German delegations. But that will still happen Giorgia Melonithe Hungarian premier Viktor Orban and the Polish one Mateusz Morawiecki they will find themselves together, in memory of Benedict XVI.