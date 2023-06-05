Home » Stock market podcast: Apple vs. Meta – The glasses dispute between the two tech giants
Business

Stock market podcast: Apple vs. Meta – The glasses dispute between the two tech giants

by admin
Stock market podcast: Apple vs. Meta – The glasses dispute between the two tech giants

AIt is also about Adidas, Puma, Evotec, Shop Apotheke, Krones, Software AG, Adtran Holding, Aroundtown, ProSiebenSat.1, Siltronic, United Internet, Apple, Meta, Microsoft, Alphabet, Hannover Re, Munich Re, Allianz, Infineon, Sartorius, Deutsche Börse, SFC Energy, BionTech, Wilde 13 certificate (WKN: UW4BG2), Carbios, SocGen Unlimited Tracker Certificate on CO2 emission rights (WKN: CU3RPS), SocGen FaktL O.End Carb.Fut lever2 (WKN: SB3T89), Aker Carbon Capture, XTPL (NYSE:AKER).

You can listen to our WELT podcasts here

In order to display embedded content, your revocable consent to the transmission and processing of personal data is required, since the providers of the embedded content as third-party providers require this consent [In diesem Zusammenhang können auch Nutzungsprofile (u.a. auf Basis von Cookie-IDs) gebildet und angereichert werden, auch außerhalb des EWR]. By setting the switch to “on”, you agree to this (which can be revoked at any time). This also includes your consent to the transfer of certain personal data to third countries, including the USA, in accordance with Art. 49 (1) (a) GDPR. You can find more information about this. You can withdraw your consent at any time via the switch and via privacy at the bottom of the page.

Subscribe to the podcast at Spotify, Apple Podcast, Amazon Music and Deezer. Or directly by RSS-Feed.

You can find the AAA newsletter here.

You can listen to our WELT podcasts here

In order to display embedded content, your revocable consent to the transmission and processing of personal data is required, since the providers of the embedded content as third-party providers require this consent [In diesem Zusammenhang können auch Nutzungsprofile (u.a. auf Basis von Cookie-IDs) gebildet und angereichert werden, auch außerhalb des EWR]. By setting the switch to “on”, you agree to this (which can be revoked at any time). This also includes your consent to the transfer of certain personal data to third countries, including the USA, in accordance with Art. 49 (1) (a) GDPR. You can find more information about this. You can withdraw your consent at any time via the switch and via privacy at the bottom of the page.

You may also like

Stellantis and Galloo: joint venture for the recycling...

Based on the existing foundation, enlarge the characteristic...

“Vision Pro”: Apple wants to reinvent virtual reality

Dl Pa, the government puts trust. The Corte...

Gas down, but bills remain high: only 2.5...

Yuan Jiajun emphasized at the conference on promoting...

Palamara case: taxpayers pay the monstrous bill of...

These new features are coming to Apple’s devices

Lagarde (ECB): fully committed to fighting inflation

Labor Market – Employer President Dulger for longer...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy