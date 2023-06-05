“With a lot of pizza” and Malle music – that’s how the party of the VfB pros went

After staying in the class, a huge burden fell off at VfB Stuttgart. What music was playing in the cabin? And when did you go back to Stuttgart? A look at the celebration after the end of the game.
Loud music kept echoing from the cabin of the VfB Stuttgart through the interior of the Hamburg Stadium. Staying in the Bundesliga by the 3:1 victory in the second leg of the relegation at Hamburger SV caused great relief – and a relaxed atmosphere, as sports director Fabian Wohlgemuth reported afterwards. “We jumped and danced a lot. Everyone is there.” The injured players gradually joined the team, such as Thomas Kastanaras, who had an operation on crutches.