“With a lot of pizza” and Malle music – that’s how the party of the VfB pros went

After staying in the class, a huge burden fell off at VfB Stuttgart. What music was playing in the cabin? And when did you go back to Stuttgart? A look at the celebration after the end of the game.

Loud music kept echoing from the cabin of the VfB Stuttgart through the interior of the Hamburg Stadium. Staying in the Bundesliga by the 3:1 victory in the second leg of the relegation at Hamburger SV caused great relief – and a relaxed atmosphere, as sports director Fabian Wohlgemuth reported afterwards. “We jumped and danced a lot. Everyone is there.” The injured players gradually joined the team, such as Thomas Kastanaras, who had an operation on crutches.

What music was playing? It couldn’t be identified exactly. But Wohlgemuth could help – at least a little. “It was definitely German. Bat. Sort of like Mallorca.” The celebrations were also “with a lot of pizza,” said the sporting director: “I eat more than I drink. It might be the other way around for the others.”

Return flight from Hanover to Stuttgart

The cabin party didn’t last too long – because it went straight on. First on the bus to Hanover, as there is a ban on night flights in Hamburg. And then from Lower Saxony by plane to Stuttgart. “We’re home very late,” said defender Waldemar Anton. He doesn’t know if anything else is planned. “If so, then spontaneously in Stuttgart. First of all, we wanted to win the game.” In the coming days, the often-announced critical reappraisal of the again mixed season in the relegation battle will follow the great joy.





