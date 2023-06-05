Home » “With a lot of pizza” and Malle music – that’s how the party of the VfB pros went
News

“With a lot of pizza” and Malle music – that’s how the party of the VfB pros went

by admin
“With a lot of pizza” and Malle music – that’s how the party of the VfB pros went
Exuberant mood: Tiago Tomas and VfB celebrate staying in the class. Photo: Press photo Baumann/Cathrin Müller

After staying in the class, a huge burden fell off at VfB Stuttgart. What music was playing in the cabin? And when did you go back to Stuttgart? A look at the celebration after the end of the game.

Close

Share this article

Loud music kept echoing from the cabin of the VfB Stuttgart through the interior of the Hamburg Stadium. Staying in the Bundesliga by the 3:1 victory in the second leg of the relegation at Hamburger SV caused great relief – and a relaxed atmosphere, as sports director Fabian Wohlgemuth reported afterwards. “We jumped and danced a lot. Everyone is there.” The injured players gradually joined the team, such as Thomas Kastanaras, who had an operation on crutches.

What music was playing? It couldn’t be identified exactly. But Wohlgemuth could help – at least a little. “It was definitely German. Bat. Sort of like Mallorca.” The celebrations were also “with a lot of pizza,” said the sporting director: “I eat more than I drink. It might be the other way around for the others.”

Return flight from Hanover to Stuttgart

The cabin party didn’t last too long – because it went straight on. First on the bus to Hanover, as there is a ban on night flights in Hamburg. And then from Lower Saxony by plane to Stuttgart. “We’re home very late,” said defender Waldemar Anton. He doesn’t know if anything else is planned. “If so, then spontaneously in Stuttgart. First of all, we wanted to win the game.” In the coming days, the often-announced critical reappraisal of the again mixed season in the relegation battle will follow the great joy.



See also  Eintracht Frankfurt versus FC Augsburg in the Bundesliga 1:1

You may also like

Our province releases the 2023 General College Entrance...

Science: Air measurements could provide data on biodiversity

Ferudun Yılmaz, the new Rector of Bursa Uludağ...

They find the oldest footprint of a ‘Homo...

Foreign Minister Baerbock and Labor Minister Heil want...

Rector’s appointments are published in the Official Gazette.

Exports of cranberries from the US increased by...

BMG confuses sales with earnings

Tchangaï Mozaire, sporting director of ASKO: “We did...

Charges for approving an inexperienced entity a pavement...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy