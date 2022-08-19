Home Business Stock markets again in the grip of sells, Ftse Mib at -1.96% with banks thud
Business

Stock markets again in the grip of sells, Ftse Mib at -1.96% with banks thud

by admin

Piazza Affari archives the last session of the week in sharp decline. The Ftse Mib, back from + 1% on the eve, marks -1.96% to 22,534 points. The return of the risk-off on the markets was dictated by some comments from Federal Reserve officials who reiterate their determination to continue raising rates. James Bullard in particular said he was inclined to vote for a further 75bp hike in September as there are relatively positive indications from the economy and very high inflation. Meanwhile, expectations are growing for the Jackson Hall symposium on August 25-27, with Fed president Jerome Powell, who will speak on Friday 26.

The expiration of US options for approximately $ 2,000 billion is also worth noting today.

On the Piazza Affari parterre, substantial reductions for banks with -3.8% for Unicredit, -3.72% Mediobanca and -2.94% Intesa Sanpaolo. Also bad TIM (-3.44%) already weak on the eve of the words of Meloni on the need to maintain state control over the network.

Against the trend Recordati closed at over + 2%.

