“Leichenfledderei”: Cantonal bank boss is criticized – but other banks are also campaigning heavily for CS funds The head of the Zürcher Kantonalbank got himself in trouble with an advertising comment that he made shortly after Credit Suisse left. But he is not alone: ​​Many banks are currently soliciting money from customers of the big bank.

The CEO of the Zürcher Kantonalbank Urs Baumann is in trouble with a Linkedin post. Image: Annick Ramp/NZZ

Urs Baumann shouldn’t have said anything. The new head of the Zürcher Kantonalbank (ZKB) has just reported a record profit of over one billion francs for 2022. His bank is one of five systemically important financial institutions and has a state guarantee from the canton. The fact that new money is flowing into her after the turbulence at Credit Suisse doesn’t need any advertising. But Baumann still hit the keys on Monday morning.