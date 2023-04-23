Home » The biggest tax robbery in history – this is how it worked
The biggest tax robbery in history – this is how it worked

The Cum-Ex scandal is a huge problem: not only because it is the biggest fraud against taxpayers in the history of the Federal Republic. And a veritable political scandal right up to today’s chancellery. But mainly because no one understands him except for a few insiders. Too complicated. Even the name: Cum-Ex. Although billions disappeared from the state coffers and finance ministers looked on, he hardly outraged anyone.

This little film changes that. Not an extensive documentary, rather a compact explainer format that gives insights. How some banks and wealthy people took billions out of the treasury. How finance ministers looked on. How everything ended years later.

