ronaldo paints his nails | Sport

Cristiano Ronaldo paints his toenails…

Source: Printscreen/Instagram/Cristiano

Cristiano Ronaldo (38) paints his nails! The Portuguese footballer posted a photo on his Instagram account and it shows him sitting in a sauna with painted toenails. It was also noticed by the fans who were surprised and wonder why he did it.

It’s not the first time, since in the picture published in January, with the famous MMA fighter Fensis Nganu, he also had nail polish, albeit only on his thumb. “Did I miss something or everyone? Does Ronaldo really paint his nails,” one fan wrote on social media when he saw the photo.

After everything seen, an explanation arrived, the German “Bild” devoted an article to that very detail. “Many famous athletes do this, apply nail polish to protect themselves from bacteria and fungus, especially if they spend hours and hours in sweaty sneakers. Mike Tyson did it too“, the text states.

Let’s remember that Ronaldo left Manchester United after the scandalous interview and signed for Al-Nasr. However, he is not doing well there. He is showing signs of nervousness, stifling opposing players, and his team is further away from the title fight. It has three points less than the first-placed Al-Ittihad and a match more.

