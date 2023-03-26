Home World Dear Gudelj had a cardiac arrest Sport
World

by admin
Incredible footage arrives from Spain, where Dragi Gudelj survived life’s drama.

Dear Gudelj, the brother of Serbian national team member Nemanja Gudelj, collapsed on the grass and had a cardiac arrest during today’s match between Córdoba and Ferrol, according to Spanish media. He was alone in front of his penalty area in the 11th minute, while the ball was on the other side of the field, when he collapsed. He managed to get up after the first fall, and as soon as he got up, he immediately fell again and the doctors of both teams ran onto the field and helped him together while the players around them stood worried and there was great uncertainty.

The Spanish media reports that he was resuscitated on the field for seven minutes, that is, heart massage was applied, so that after everything, good news would arrive. Dear Gudelj was conscious again and was put on a stretcher so that he could be transferred as soon as possible to a nearby hospital where he can be given more adequate help.

Completely unbelievable, but when they put him on the stretcher and began to push him into the ambulance – Dear Gudelj stood up and explained that he was fine. Moreover, he insisted on getting off the stretcher and continuing the game, which none of the players, let alone the doctor, wanted to hear and they barely convinced him to go to the hospital even though he wanted to play on? All this happened in the early stages of the match, and after a big drama, the two clubs agreed to stop the match and play it another time.

His father Nebojša Gudelj was also in the stands, who immediately went down to the field and then drove with him in an ambulance to the “Kraljica Sofija” hospital, where heart tests were immediately performed on him and the results were “normal”, but there will be additional examinations. . Not only today, but also in the coming days, weeks…

The club announced that now Dragi Gudelj is stable and everyone hopes that he will recover and continue his career, and the situation reminded everyone of the terrible scene from the European Championship in 2020 when Christian Eriksen had a cardiac arrest during the match.

