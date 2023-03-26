In June, the federal cabinet approved Spahn’s proposal for the composition of the commission. The scientists have expertise in medicine, health economics, social law or constitutional law. In the coalition agreement between the Union and the SPD, it is agreed that the outpatient fee schedule in statutory health insurance and also the fee schedule in private health insurance will be reformed.
Scientific Commission for a Modern Compensation System (KOMV)
Prof. Dr. Wolfgang Greiner (Chairman)
AG 5 Health Economics and Health Management of the Faculty of Health Sciences at the University of Bielefeld
Prof. Dr. Ferdinand Gerlach (Deputy Chairman)
Institute for general medicine at the Johann Wolfgang Goethe University in Frankfurt
Mrs. Prof. Dr. Jeannette Brosig Koch
Chair for Quantitative Economic Policy at the University of Duisburg-Essen, Campus Essen, Faculty of Economics
Frau Prof. Dr. med. Saskia Drösler
Department of Health Care at the Niederrhein University of Applied Sciences
Mrs. Prof. Dr. Dagmar Felix
Chair of Public Law and Social Law at the Faculty of Law at the University of Hamburg
Mrs. Prof. Dr. medical Marion Howitzer
Medical Clinic III – Nephrology of the Fulda Clinic
Prof. Dr. Thorsten Kingreen
Chair for public law, social law and health law at the University of Regensburg
Prof. Dr. Jonas Schreyögg
Chair for Management in Health Care at the University of Hamburg
Mrs. Prof. Dr. Leonie Sunmacher
Department of Health Services Management at the Faculty of Business Administration at the Ludwig-Maximilians University in Munich
Herr Prof. Dr. Gregor Thüsing LL.M.
Institute for labor law and social security law at the University of Bonn
Prof. Dr. Volker Ulrich
Chair of Economics and Finance at the University of Bayreuth
Mrs. Prof. Dr. Astrid Wallrabenstein
Institute for Public Law at the Johann Wolfgang Goethe University in Frankfurt am Main
Prof. Dr. Ferdinand Wollenschlager
Chair for public law at the University of Augsburg