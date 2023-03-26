In June, the federal cabinet approved Spahn’s proposal for the composition of the commission. The scientists have expertise in medicine, health economics, social law or constitutional law. In the coalition agreement between the Union and the SPD, it is agreed that the outpatient fee schedule in statutory health insurance and also the fee schedule in private health insurance will be reformed.

Scientific Commission for a Modern Compensation System (KOMV)

Prof. Dr. Wolfgang Greiner (Chairman)

AG 5 Health Economics and Health Management of the Faculty of Health Sciences at the University of Bielefeld

Prof. Dr. Ferdinand Gerlach (Deputy Chairman)

Institute for general medicine at the Johann Wolfgang Goethe University in Frankfurt

Mrs. Prof. Dr. Jeannette Brosig Koch

Chair for Quantitative Economic Policy at the University of Duisburg-Essen, Campus Essen, Faculty of Economics

Frau Prof. Dr. med. Saskia Drösler

Department of Health Care at the Niederrhein University of Applied Sciences

Mrs. Prof. Dr. Dagmar Felix

Chair of Public Law and Social Law at the Faculty of Law at the University of Hamburg

Mrs. Prof. Dr. medical Marion Howitzer

Medical Clinic III – Nephrology of the Fulda Clinic

Prof. Dr. Thorsten Kingreen

Chair for public law, social law and health law at the University of Regensburg

Prof. Dr. Jonas Schreyögg

Chair for Management in Health Care at the University of Hamburg

Mrs. Prof. Dr. Leonie Sunmacher

Department of Health Services Management at the Faculty of Business Administration at the Ludwig-Maximilians University in Munich

Herr Prof. Dr. Gregor Thüsing LL.M.

Institute for labor law and social security law at the University of Bonn

Prof. Dr. Volker Ulrich

Chair of Economics and Finance at the University of Bayreuth

Mrs. Prof. Dr. Astrid Wallrabenstein

Institute for Public Law at the Johann Wolfgang Goethe University in Frankfurt am Main

Prof. Dr. Ferdinand Wollenschlager

Chair for public law at the University of Augsburg