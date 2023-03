And then the first Samsung A54 sample arrives. Rubber dots for Awesome Lime color. It is the basic version with 8GB RAM and 128GB storage for 490 euros. For 50,- extra you get 8GB and 256GB memory. By the way, MicroSD is also on board, IP67 as well and for the first time also eSIM. The built-in Exynos 1380 makes me a bit skeptical, but the 120Hz AMOLED display and the 5000mAh battery leave me positive again. I’m very excited to see how the device will perform.





