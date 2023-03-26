Zimbabwe beat the Netherlands by 7 wickets in the third ODI to win the series 2-1. The visiting Zimbabwe team won the toss and elected to bat first and scored 231 runs for the loss of 9 wickets in the allotted 50 overs. Max O’Dowd 38, Colin Ackerman 37 and captain Scott Edwards scored 34 runs. On behalf of Zimbabwe, Sean Williams took 3 wickets, while Sikandar Raza took 2 wickets. Tendal Chitra, Richard Ngarwa, Wesley Madhwere and Blessing Mozharbani got one wicket each. In response, the Zimbabwe team won the match by completing the required target in 41.4 overs with the loss of 3 wickets. Gary Ballance remained unbeaten on 64 runs. Wesley Madhvere scored 50, skipper Craig Irvine scored 44 and Sean Williams scored 43 runs. Zimbabwe won the match by 7 wickets to clinch the three-match ODI series 2-1. Sean Williams was named Player of the Match and Player of the Series.