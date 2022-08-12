MILANO – A little rough start for the European stock exchanges in the last session of the week. The spotlight of the markets remains on central banks and in particular on the Fed’s next moves. Wednesday inflation data in the US showed signs of deceleration in price growth, removing ammunition from supporters of a more aggressive monetary tightening. At the same time, updates on the US labor market have suggested that the economy is still in excellent health and there are no signs of a slowdown.

Milano salt of 0.33%, London by 0.15%, Frankfurt 0.07% e Paris 0.13%. In Asia, Chinese financial markets slow down. The growing data on Chinese inflation and the fear of further restrictions linked to the spread of new outbreaks of Covid19 weigh on the analysts’ judgment. In great shape Tokyowith the Nkkei up 2.48%, a seven-year high.

Slightly downward opening for natural gas on the Amsterdam Square. Futures contracts for the month of September fell 0.27% to 207.55 euros per MWh, against 208.11 euros marked yesterday at the close.