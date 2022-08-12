Home Business Stock markets today 12 August: cautious EU lists, Spread rising
Stock markets today 12 August: cautious EU lists, Spread rising

Stock markets today 12 August: cautious EU lists, Spread rising

MILANO – A little rough start for the European stock exchanges in the last session of the week. The spotlight of the markets remains on central banks and in particular on the Fed’s next moves. Wednesday inflation data in the US showed signs of deceleration in price growth, removing ammunition from supporters of a more aggressive monetary tightening. At the same time, updates on the US labor market have suggested that the economy is still in excellent health and there are no signs of a slowdown.

Milano salt of 0.33%, London by 0.15%, Frankfurt 0.07% e Paris 0.13%. In Asia, Chinese financial markets slow down. The growing data on Chinese inflation and the fear of further restrictions linked to the spread of new outbreaks of Covid19 weigh on the analysts’ judgment. In great shape Tokyowith the Nkkei up 2.48%, a seven-year high.

Slightly downward opening for natural gas on the Amsterdam Square. Futures contracts for the month of September fell 0.27% to 207.55 euros per MWh, against 208.11 euros marked yesterday at the close.

EU, industrial production rises by 0.7%

In June 2022, seasonally adjusted industrial production increased by 0.7% in the euro area and by 0.6% in the EU, compared to May 2022, according to estimates by Eurostat, the statistical office of the European Union. . In May 2022, industrial production increased by 2.1% in the euro area and by 1.9% in the EU. In June 2022, compared to June 2021, industrial production increased by 2.4% in the euro area and by 3.2% in the EU.

Rising spread, ten-year BTP returns above 3%

The spread between Italian BTPs and German Bunds opens up + 0.91% to 205.3 points, after yesterday’s good reduction. The yield on ten-year bonds returned just above the 3% threshold, to 3.045%.

