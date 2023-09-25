Streaming Platforms Embrace Ads as a Strategy for Low-cost Alternatives

Streaming Platforms Adopt Same Strategy of Including Ads to Offer Cheaper Alternatives

Streaming platforms have been facing fierce competition, prompting them to adopt similar strategies in order to attract and retain users. Amazon Prime Video is the latest platform to join the fray, announcing that it will introduce ads in 2024, offering a cheaper alternative for viewers who are willing to put up with advertising.

According to the platform’s statement, the ad-supported plan will initially launch in the United States, United Kingdom, Germany, and Canada in early 2024. It will later expand to countries such as France, Italy, Spain, Mexico, and Australia.

For users with a Prime membership, Prime Video currently costs $4.99 per month. Those members who are fine with the ad-supported tier will not need to take any additional action, and their Prime membership price will remain the same. However, users who want to enjoy Prime Video without ads will have to pay an additional fee on top of their current subscription costs. In the US, the ad-free option will be available for an additional $2.99 per month, though the rate for other countries is yet to be confirmed.

Amazon assures users that the number of ads will be limited, aiming to have fewer ads than traditional TV or other streaming providers. The decision to include ads in Prime Video content is seen as a way for Amazon to continue investing in engaging content and increasing their offerings of original films and series.

Netflix was the first streaming platform to introduce the ad-supported plan, and Disney+ followed suit, starting in the United States and expanding to other countries next year.

The streaming industry has realized that the previous model of sharing passwords and providing uninterrupted programming at the same rates was unsustainable. As a result, platforms have resorted to implementing similar strategies to remain competitive. The quality of programming will continue to be a key factor in their survival.

As streaming platforms continue to battle for viewership, the inclusion of ads presents an alternative for budget-conscious consumers. While some may welcome the opportunity to save money, others may prefer to pay a higher subscription fee to enjoy uninterrupted streaming experience. The future of streaming remains uncertain, but for now, it seems that ads have become an inevitable part of the streaming landscape.

