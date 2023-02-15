Streaming even rises to 85% in the 18/34 age group

The last few years have been characterized by a succession of changes in the habits of consumption of television and video contentwhether they are movies, shows or sporting events. New ways of using them which, if on the one hand were already in place, on the other hand the pandemic has significantly accelerated their development, with the result of making traditional TV no longer (not for everyone) the first choice in terms of content .

This is what emerges from a study conducted by The Trade Deskleading advertising technology platform globale e YouGov, international market research company and data-analyst, on how streaming content usage habits are changing and how viewing trends will generate opportunities for marketing and advertising. From the survey it can be seen that 72% of all Italian viewers say they have watched, combined with traditional methods of use, streaming content in the last year, a percentage that rises to 85% if the 18-34 age group is considered. And nearly half (48%) of those who choose to stream content dedicate up to two hours a day to your favorite programmes.

The study also shows how viewing these contents is no longer just an experience to be enjoyed in the living room at home. In fact, if 93% of respondents say they watch them streamed to your TVmore than 50% of young people between the ages of 18 and 34 choose to watch their favorite programs from mobile and laptop; this demonstrates how consumers in Italy appreciate the flexibility offered by streaming combined with the possibility of watching content at any time and in any place they want.

Without any surprise, then, the data that emerged which refers to consumption habits divided by age group. In fact, those interviewed aged 55 or over still showed a clear preference for traditional television: in the last year, well 86% of over 55s say they have tuned into traditional TV compared to 63% who have watched streaming content.

With a growing production of premium content, films, TV series, but also sports programs and events, this new “golden age” of television is accelerating the transition to streaming, not only in Italy, but all over the world. Consequently, many broadcasters, even in Italy, are investing in streaming platforms, both in the aggregation of content and with the production of original content, offering greater choice and maximum freedom of use; and the viewing data confirms it. In fact, in the last year, 47% of Italian viewers, in fact, said they spend more time streaming and 49% spend less time in front of traditional television.

“Research still confirms the fact that the viewer/consumer is on CTV and it is now that the world of investors is looking at – he comments Rocco de Filippis, Director Business Development di The Trade Desk – In Italy the programmatic advertising, i.e. the automation and optimization of the purchase of advertising units in order to send the right message, at the right time and to precise audience segments identified through careful targeting, has had good development but is still lagging behind to more developed countries. Platforms like The Trade Desk make it possible to fill this ‘structural’ gap and project the company into an advertising dimension never seen before: targeted, profiled at the highest levels, with tens of millions of planning opportunities globally not only on TV, but also on PC , mobile, DOOH, all while respecting consumer privacy and investor data.”

Squid Game

