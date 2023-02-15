Strike by FerrovieNord on Friday 17 February

For the entire day of Friday 17 February, due to a strike which may affect the staff of the FERROVIENORD infrastructure manager, the railway service may be subject to cancellations and changes on some lines. The agitation does not involve Trenord personnel.

The trains circulating on the FERROVIENORD network are affected

In particular, trains running on the FERROVIENORD network may be affected, i.e. the regional and suburban lines that reach Milan Bovisa and Milan Cadorna – to and from Saronno (S3), Seveso/Camnago (S4), Canzo/Asso, Novara Nord, Como Lago, Varese/Laveno – and the Brescia-Iseo-Edolo.

The strike may also cause changes to the service on “mixed” lines

The strike could also cause changes to the service of the “mixed” lines that transit on both networks, FERROVIENORD and RFI, i.e. the connections S1 Saronno-Milan-Lodi, S2 Mariano Comense-Milan Rogoredo, S9 Saronno-Seregno-Albairate, S13 Milan Bovisa-Pavia.

The Malpensa Express airport services to Milan Cadorna and Milan Central and S50 Malpensa Airport-Bellinzona will also be involved. To guarantee the connection with Malpensa Airport, replacement buses will be provided, without intermediate stops, for any trips not made between Milan Cadorna and Malpensa Airport T1 (from via Paleocapa, 1) and between Busto FS and Malpensa Airport T1.

In implementation of the provisions of the strike arrangements, guaranteed trains will circulate on Friday from 6-9 and 18-21. In particular, trains whose departure time is included in these time slots will be operated on the FERROVIENORD network lines, regardless of the arrival time at the final destination. On “mixed” lines, trains that originate on the RFI network will circulate from end to end if they pass between the network change stations – Milano Bovisa and Seregno during the times 6-9 and 18-21.

Traffic information will be available on the pages of each line of the App and on the Trenord website. Passengers are advised to pay attention to audible announcements and station monitors.

Subscribe to the newsletter

