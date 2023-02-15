Excitement, adventure and outdoor excursions: the irresistible offer of Volcano Teide to explore the Teide National Park in a different way.

The curious, the adventurous, the passionate about nature and hiking who seek to discover everything that Tenerife has to offer, are in luck. Volcano Teidespecialized in outdoor activities, brings them closer to Teide so they can explore its magic and its exceptional landscapes by day, at sunset or under the stars.

World Heritage of Humanity by Unesco since 2007, Teide National Park is the most visited in all of Europe. He Teide and its 19,000 hectares is a jewel of nature, with a volcanic soul and which also houses the largest solar observatory in the world: the Teide Observatory.

The most incredible adventure experiences to get to know Mount Teide

Volcano Teide has activities for visit the Teide with children, family, couple, friends or visits to schools or in groups. with an offer of Tailor-made experiences led by professional experts with which to discover all the secrets of the Teide National Park, you will be able to carry out unique hiking trailscontemplate the sunset and the shadow of Teide projected on the seaver the stars like never before with an astronomical observation with long-range telescopes or crown the very top of the volcano.

Nature and adventures in its purest form to rediscover Tenerife

For lovers of nature and the adventures that do not conform to the usual crown the 3,718 m peak of Teide (the highest point in Spain) or do hiking along spectacular routes They will undoubtedly be unforgettable experiences. And it is that the Teide National Park is one of the most unique natural monuments in the world.the hiking trails organized by Volcano Teide tour natural landscapes of the National Park with large number of endemic species of flora and faunaso that you can see first hand the most complete supra-Mediterranean vegetation that exists.

The Teide Observatory is the largest solar observatory in the world. | assigned

Although, without a doubtthe main course is the ascent to the Teide volcanoto which you will arrive accompanied by an official guide. There is no more incredible view than the one you have from there, in one of the most emblematic and beautiful places in Tenerife and the entire Canary Islands. Once up, you have several options to enjoy the impressive landscape:

The Rambleta Viewpoint where you can see the Siete Cañadas area and the Ucanca Valley.

where you can see the Siete Cañadas area and the Ucanca Valley. The viewpoint of Pico Viejo to contemplate spectacular views of La Gomera, El Hierro and La Palma together with the incredible 800 meter diameter crater.

to contemplate spectacular views of La Gomera, El Hierro and La Palma together with The viewpoint of the fortress to admire the beauty of the north of Tenerife.

Hiring Volcano Teide gift voucherIn addition, you will not have to worry about anything, just put on some mountain boots and enjoy, since they they are in charge of managing the permit of the National Park to climb the peak and access the crater and the tickets to go up and down the Cable Car.

Admire the stars and the secrets of the universe from Mount Teide

Volcano Teide gives you the opportunity to discover the secrets of the Universe and learn more about space: constellations, stars, nebulae… The Teide volcano is one of the best skies in the world for look at the stars and refuge of The largest solar observatory in the world: the Teide Observatory.

The proposal begins watching the sunset on the slopes of Teide, from the Pico Viejo Viewpoint at 3,555 meters above sea level. Once it has darkened, the observation of the stars will be carried out with long range telescopes from the base station of the Cable Car. At all times, they accompany the visit official guides that explain in detail the operation of the most important solar observatory in the world and the secrets of the universe. Such a plan for lovers of astronomy and the perfect gift for a romantic birthday or anniversary!

Enjoy the best routes or crown the 3,718 m peak of Teide. | assigned

Many of these outdoor activities are also designed to do with children.

The best activities to get to know Tenerife, with Volcano Teide gift vouchers

Volcano Teide is the only website specialized in activities in the Teide National Park, in Tenerife. The company offers the best excursions with departures from different points of the island and with a common denominator: go further and enjoy an excellent guided excursion to Teide during the day, at sunset or under the starry mantle of one of the best skies in the world for stargazing.

More than forty professionals passionate about their job and who know every inch of Mount Teide advise and accompany solo travelers, as a couple or with groups of friends to promote and enhance a respectful, informative, safe and enjoyable approach to the Teide National Park.

Give now unforgettable experiences in Tenerife with the gift vouchers of Volcano Teide, Unique and personalized vouchers ideal for birthdays, anniversaries or business gifts… Enjoy the most scientific and natural face of the island with the activities and excursions of Volcano Teide!