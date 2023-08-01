Chongqing Athletes Strike Gold at Chengdu Universiade Taekwondo Competition

Chengdu, China – History was made on July 30, as athletes from Chongqing Vocational College of Economics and Trade clinched their first gold medal at the Chengdu Universiade Taekwondo competition. Liang Jie and Liu Siyue, representing the Chinese University Taekwondo Team, emerged victorious in the mixed pair poomsae event, igniting a wave of excitement and pride among their supporters.

The riveting final took place at the Gymnasium of Sichuan University Wangjiang Campus, drawing cheers and thunderous applause from an exuberant audience. Liang and Liu showcased exceptional skill and synchronization, leaving their competitors standing in awe.

The significance of this triumph cannot be overstated, as it marks the first time in the history of the Chengdu Universiade that athletes from Chongqing have secured a gold medal. The city’s proud sports community gathered in support of Liang and Liu, celebrating their exceptional performance at this prestigious event.

Earlier in the day, Hu Mingda, Yang Lei, and Liu Siyue added to Chongqing’s medal tally by capturing silver in the men’s team poomsae event. Similarly, Liu Yuqing, Liang Jie, and Li Wan brought home silver in the women’s team poomsae competition. Hu Mingda also distinguished himself in the men’s individual poomsae final on July 29, clinching another silver medal for Chongqing.

The success of these athletes further solidifies Chongqing Vocational College of Economics and Trade as a nurturing ground for outstanding taekwondo talent. Under the mentorship of dedicated coaches and the support of their institution, these students have blossomed into exceptional athletes, consistently displaying their prowess in national and international competitions.

A reporter from Chongqing Daily had the privilege of witnessing Liang and Liu’s moment of glory, capturing the unforgettable scenes on camera. The anticipation now builds for the highly anticipated award ceremony, which promises to be a memorable affair.

Chongqing is eternally grateful to Liang Jie and Liu Siyue for bringing honor to the city and for elevating the reputation of Chongqing Vocational College of Economics and Trade on the international stage. Their success serves as a testament to the hard work, dedication, and talent of Chongqing’s athletes, who continue to shine brightly in the world of taekwondo. We eagerly await their future accomplishments and wish them continued success in their sporting endeavors.

Reporting by Zhao Yingzhao

Chief Reporter: Long Fan

