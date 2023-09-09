Home » Sugar Shortage Continues to Impact the Local Market, Retailers Association Reports
Business

The Association of Retailers of the National District has denounced that the sugar shortage is still persisting, despite efforts by the Dominican Sugar Institute (Inazucar) to allow the import of 75,000 tons of sugar. Antonio Tejeda, the president of the entity, stated that sugar producers have restricted shipments, leading to shortages in June, July, and August. He further explained that refined sugar has disappeared from store shelves and retailers are struggling to supply customers with cream sugar, the most consumed type. The shortage not only affects final consumers but also small dessert and juice businesses that rely on sugar as an input.

Aside from the sugar shortage, retailers are also grappling with another issue – blackouts. Tejeda highlighted that these power outages not only disrupt the activities of their establishments but also pose additional challenges to retailers. Furthermore, the association expressed concern about the rising prices of basic products such as bananas, cassava, garlic, onion, chicken, and eggs. Tejeda emphasized that some products have reached record prices, with bananas costing between 25 and 34 pesos in the markets.

The Association of Retailers of the National District urges immediate action to address the ongoing sugar shortage, alleviate the burden of blackouts, and curb the rising prices of essential commodities. Without swift measures, both consumers and businesses will continue to bear the brunt of these issues.

