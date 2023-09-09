Home » Hondurans Granted 18-Month Extension for Temporary Protected Status (TPS)
World

Hondurans Granted 18-Month Extension for Temporary Protected Status (TPS)

by admin
Hondurans Granted 18-Month Extension for Temporary Protected Status (TPS)

Hondurans Granted 18-Month Extension for Temporary Protected Status in the United States

TEGUCIGALPA, HONDURAS – The Department of Homeland Security (DHS) has announced an 18-month extension for Temporary Protected Status (TPS) re-registration for Hondurans. This extension not only benefits Hondurans but also migrants from El Salvador, Haiti, Nepal, Nicaragua, and Sudan.

The recent announcement provides Hondurans who had missed the previous registration deadline with a new opportunity. Previously, the deadline for TPS registration had been set for January 5, 2024, beginning on November 6, 2023.

In order to take advantage of this extension, the DHS recommends that Honduran nationals submit Form I-821, Application for Temporary Protected Status, and Form I-765, Application for Employment Authorization, at any time during the 18-month period.

However, it’s important to note that only Hondurans who have previously benefited from TPS and arrived in the United States after December 30, 1998, will be eligible to register.

Under this program, undocumented immigrants who are in the US territory will be granted deportation protection as long as they have employment authorization while the protection lasts.

This extension provides a lifeline to approximately 76,000 Hondurans, giving them the opportunity to re-register and confirm their benefits.

The Foreign Minister of Honduras, Eduardo Enrique Reina, has already announced this positive development and credited the embassies and organizations for their support in achieving this extension.

“Effort of countries, embassies, and organizations. We continue fighting for a new redesignation,” Reina posted on her X account.

In addition to Honduras, other countries included in the TPS extension and their respective extension periods are as follows:

See also  Who wins on Victory Day?The internal worries of the Putin regime have expanded. The official media has a rare signal that many Western dignitaries have visited Kyiv | Russian-Ukrainian War | Victory Day | Putin | Military Parade | Russia | Neo-Nazi | Base | Kherson | G7 | World War II | Soviet Union | Nazi Germany | Hitler | Russian official media |

– Haiti: until August 3, 2024.
– Nepal: until June 24, 2025.
– Nicaragua: until July 5, 2025.
– Sudan: until April 19, 2025.

Honduras has had TPS status since 1998, following the devastating Hurricane Mitch. The United States has consistently extended this status for Hondurans throughout the years.

This extension brings a sense of relief and an opportunity for the affected individuals to secure their temporary protected status.

You may also like

Flashback 2 – provato alla gamescom (Xbox Series...

The Mental Toll of Seeking Asylum: Hong Kong...

Travis Birds announces tour with San Miguel On...

Cuban Students Win Gold at Central American and...

Crystal Fighters, Alizzz and Cupido visit Ferrol with...

biih Lichtenstein single jack | Sports

Exploring Identity, Migration, and Cultural Assimilation: The Powerful...

Why Biden will meet Netanyahu when the extremist...

woman records everything with her cell phone and...

Record-Breaking Rain Paralyzes Hong Kong, Submerging Subways and...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy