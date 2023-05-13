Home Business Sulgen: The energy transition is feasible
Sulgen: The energy transition is feasible

Sulgen: The energy transition is feasible

Why hesitate? The energy transition is feasible – the researcher says: “We have known for a long time what needs to be done”

Planning the energy future or making the change open to technology? The Thurgau Technology Day conveyed various approaches, but also practical solutions.

Discussion at the Thurgau Technology Day: Economist Klaus W. Wellershoff and Daniel Wessner, President of the Thurgau Technology Forum.

Image: Martin Sinzig

In the midst of an intensive debate on energy policy issues and setting the course, the 21st Thurgau Technology Day in Sulgen dealt with aspects relating to the transformation of the energy system. Daniel Wessner opened the conference, which attracted more than 400 visitors, about innovations, energy efficiency, examples from practice and also fundamentally about ecology and economy.

