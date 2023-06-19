Summer holidays 2023: Where flights in Europe are becoming extremely expensive

Passengers of the airline Wizzair are waiting to board the plane. The volume of travel this summer at international airports is high. picture alliance / Micha Korb

The prices for flights in 2023 are significantly higher than last year.

However, the Germans’ desire to travel is unbroken. Apparently there is a lot of pent-up demand for travel that goes back to the corona pandemic.

An exclusive evaluation of the comparison portal Idealo for Business Insider shows how high the flight prices will be in June, July and August.

High inflation and increased energy costs are also affecting travel. Flight prices have risen massively in 2023. Flights in Europe, for example, are up to 57 percent more expensive than before the corona pandemic. The head of the tourism group Tui, Sebastian Ebel, has therefore already declared the time of cheap flights to be over for good.

Nevertheless, Germans still have a great desire to travel. Apparently there is still a lot of catching up to do as a result of the pandemic – especially in the summer months. An exclusive evaluation by the comparison portal Idealo for Business Insiders shows how high the flight prices will be in June, July and August. In the following table you can enter your travel destination in the top left – and you will see the results. Note that for some travel destinations price forecasts for the future are difficult or impossible to carry out.

Transparency note: The comparison portal Idealo belongs to Axel Springer Verlag, which also owns Business Insider.

