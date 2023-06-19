Strongly growing center for occupational medicine and safety technology is looking for specialists and doctors

Hamburg – Vacancies Specialist in occupational medicine (m/f/d) and specialist for occupational safety – safety engineer in NRW and Lower Saxony

A company specializing in occupational safety and health protection is currently looking for specialists and doctors to support the service provider in advising companies and conducting factory inspections. The rapidly growing center with various locations in North Rhine-Westphalia and Lower Saxony is supported in the recruitment of safety engineers, specialists and medical specialists by Kontrast Personalberatung GmbH.

Occupational medicine and company health management

The specialists in occupational medicine will carry out preventive occupational health care according to ArbMedVV and company inspections and will be available to customers for questions about health and safety at work. In addition, the physicians advise on company health management and travel medicine.

Approved doctors with a completed training as a specialist in occupational medicine are sought for this field of work, who ideally also have additional training in occupational medicine.

Safety engineer – Specialist for occupational safety

For the safety department, the company is looking for candidates with a degree in safety engineering or training as a specialist in occupational safety.

Specifically, the specialists or safety engineers will support customers in questions relating to occupational safety and health protection, carry out risk assessments and create safety concepts.

Responsible vacancies with a modern employer

The candidates will work a lot independently in the field service. They have a modern and well-equipped work environment at their disposal, with the option of working from home and on the move. The doctors, specialists and engineers are part of a dynamic and dedicated team that provides companies with comprehensive support in the areas of occupational medicine and safety technology.