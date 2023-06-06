Super-Strong Labor Market Challenges Fed – WSJ

The unemployment rate rose to 3.7% from an ultra-low 3.4% in April, but it was hard to see that as evidence that the job market was slowing. The nonfarm payrolls figure is based on a survey of employers, while the unemployment rate is based on a separate survey of households, which has a relatively small sample size. Employment data based on such household surveys tend to be more volatile, and the decline in May was dragged down by areas not covered by the aforementioned employer surveys, such as those who said they were self-employed or working in private households. person. Excluding these, the household survey-based measure showed a shift from a loss of 310,000 jobs to a gain of 394,000.

But for now, the sun is still shining. The U.S. Labor Department reported Friday that nonfarm payrolls rose by a seasonally adjusted 339,000 last month, well above what economists surveyed by The Wall Street Journal had expected. Added 190,000. In addition, the already strong payroll figures for March and April were revised upwards by a combined 93,000.

The rhetoric that has been echoing over the U.S. job market is that the sun will soon no longer shine, just wait and see.

