Home » Super-Strong Labor Market Challenges Fed – WSJ
Business

Super-Strong Labor Market Challenges Fed – WSJ

by admin
Super-Strong Labor Market Challenges Fed – WSJ

With debt-ceiling concerns now dissipating and the risk of banking troubles weighing on the economy appearing to be receding, the Fed will remain focused on still-excessive inflation and a far stronger labor market than it had hoped.

Updated June 5, 2023 15:31 CST

The rhetoric that has been echoing over the U.S. job market is that the sun will soon no longer shine, just wait and see.

But for now, the sun is still shining. The U.S. Labor Department reported Friday that nonfarm payrolls rose by a seasonally adjusted 339,000 last month, well above what economists surveyed by The Wall Street Journal had expected. Added 190,000. In addition, the already strong payroll figures for March and April were revised upwards by a combined 93,000.

The unemployment rate rose to 3.7% from an ultra-low 3.4% in April, but it was hard to see that as evidence that the job market was slowing. The nonfarm payrolls figure is based on a survey of employers, while the unemployment rate is based on a separate survey of households, which has a relatively small sample size. Employment data based on such household surveys tend to be more volatile, and the decline in May was dragged down by areas not covered by the aforementioned employer surveys, such as those who said they were self-employed or working in private households. person. Excluding these, the household survey-based measure showed a shift from a loss of 310,000 jobs to a gain of 394,000.

The rhetoric that has been echoing over the U.S. job market is that the sun will soon no longer shine, just wait and see.

See also  February single check, increases to come. That's how much extra money you'll get

But for now, the sun is still shining. The U.S. Labor Department reported Friday that nonfarm payrolls rose by a seasonally adjusted 339,000 last month, well above what economists surveyed by The Wall Street Journal had expected. Added 190,000. In addition, the already impressive payroll figures for March and April were revised upwards by a combined 93,000.

The unemployment rate rose to 3.7% from an ultra-low 3.4% in April, but it was hard to see that as evidence that the job market was slowing. The nonfarm payrolls figure is based on a survey of employers, while the unemployment rate is based on a separate survey of households, which has a relatively small sample size. Employment data based on such household surveys tend to be more volatile, and the decline in May was dragged down by areas not covered by the aforementioned employer surveys, such as those who said they were self-employed or working in private households. person. Excluding these, the household survey-based measure showed a shift from a loss of 310,000 jobs to a gain of 394,000.

Meanwhile, the increase in overall nonfarm payrolls was driven by gains in the services sector; staffing levels in services appear to remain below pre-pandemic norms. Leisure and hospitality added 48,000 jobs, while healthcare added 52,400. Employment momentum in goods-producing sectors held up fairly well: manufacturing jobs fell by a small 2,000 jobs, while construction added 25,000.

One message from the report is that the banking woes sparked by the collapse of Silicon Valley Bank in March still appear to have had little impact on the job market. While the decline in the self-employed group may indicate that it is more difficult for people to get loans to start their businesses, institutional employers do not appear to be cutting staff.

See also  Bank of China Fund launched a new bond base, Bai Jie worked for 4 products in the past year, the performance surpassed the average of similar types_国潮

In addition, before the report was released, some forecasters believed that some temporary factors may suppress the May data. Economists at Goldman Sachs, for example, reckon companies that ramp up their workforces over the summer will struggle to hire because the labor market is tight and many young people are still in school. Economists at Morgan Stanley see factors the Labor Department uses to smooth out seasonal fluctuations as a drag on the May jobs number. Despite these hurdles, the May jobs report showed such strong growth and suggested the June report could be very strong as well.

For their part, policymakers at the U.S. Federal Reserve, which may find some excuse in the aforementioned rise in unemployment, still look likely to keep rates on hold when they meet later this month. But with debt ceiling concerns now dissipating and the risk of banking troubles weighing on the economy appearing to be receding, the Fed will remain focused on still-excessive inflation and a far stronger labor market than it had hoped. By July, policymakers are likely to raise rates again.

The job market hasn’t taken a hit yet, but that doesn’t mean the Fed can’t do it.

You may also like

Baerbock and Heil will discuss these economic issues...

Microsoft announces the first cloud region in Italy

These startups build on former McMakler employees

LBX, the Lexus compact SUV that focuses on...

Managers made these mistakes at the beginning of...

S&P 500: Morgan Stanley confirms bearish view. The...

That’s how I earned 28,000 euros in half...

Agathe Monpays, who is the baby CEO at...

Continuing and Optimizing New Energy Vehicle Purchase Tax...

I made $250,000 in sales working 4 hours...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy