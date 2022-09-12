ROMA – Punishing those who acted with willful misconduct or gross negligence, limiting responsibility for all others. It is the mediation hypothesis on which we are thinking in these hours, to unblock the assignment of Superbonus credits. The issue has stalled the decree in Parliament Aid bis from 17 billion launched in August by the government. Why the 5 star movement it does not intend to withdraw one of its amendments which would completely exclude the responsibility of those who transfer or acquire the credits linked to the 110% bonus.