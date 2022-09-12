After announcing the Arc A750 desktop graphics card and the Arc A770 desktop graphics card with RGB lighting effects, Intel further explained the specifications of the two desktop graphics cards earlier.

Among them, Arc A750 and Arc A770 desktop graphics cards are designed with 225W thermal design power consumption, and adopt 8+6 Pin power supply interface, and adopt PCIe 4.0 interface, support XeSS super sampling technology and Microsoft DirectX 12 Ultimate.

Arc A750 corresponds to 28 sets of Xe cores, 28 sets of real-time light and shadow tracing computing elements, and 448 sets of XMX engines. The operating clock is 2050MHz, and it is equipped with 8GB GDDR6 display memory, corresponding to 256 bit memory interface and 512 GB/s memory transmission bandwidth. The Arc A770 corresponds to 32 sets of Xe cores, 32 sets of real-time light and shadow tracing computing elements, and 512 sets of XMX engines. The operating clock is 2100MHz, and it is equipped with 16GB GDDR6 display memory, corresponding to 256 bit memory interface and 560 GB/s Memory transfer bandwidth.

In terms of appearance, the Arc A750 and Arc A770 desktop graphics cards have the same design and are available in limited editions. The Arc A770 desktop graphics card also provides RGB lighting effects.

Intel has not yet announced the specific launch date and suggested price of the two graphics cards, but it is expected to be launched together with the 13th-generation Core series processors code-named “Raptor Lake”.

